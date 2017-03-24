'She's entitled to her opinion': Huxham defends Hanson

One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham has defended the statements of party leader Pauline Hanson, on the London terror attacks.

ONE Nation candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham has defended Senator Pauline Hanson's video response to the London attack, stating she is entitled to her opinion over the issue.

Ms Hanson's video, launched in the wake of the terror attacks in London, discussed the start of a social media campaign urging a Muslim ban and attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his comments on terror attacks in 2016.

"It's amazing the Muslim mayor over there has said terror attacks are 'part and parcel' of a big city. Well no, they're not. That's something I never want to see or hear in Australia from any mayor in any city,” she stated in the video.

Mr Huxham said the party leader was entitled to her opinion over the issue, dismissing the labelling of the video as "point scoring”.

"I wouldn't think it's point scoring, when she speaks she's saying what the majority of people are thinking but don't get around to saying,” he said.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, in their democracy.

"Immigration is a federal issue; as a state candidate I don't really have an opinion. I'm focused on local issues that need attending to.”

Mr Huxham said there were a lot of tough questions that needed asking but at a local level, unemployment, local jobs and the cost of living were areas that needed to be addressed.

"There's lots of stuff we need to do here. Hervey Bay is quite a small mainland electorate,” he said.

"I don't need to speak about federal issues.”

Ms Hanson's video drew substantial criticism on social media, including rebukes from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Treasurer Scott Morrison.