SHE'S GOT TALENT: Pole-performing mum stuns in semi-final

Former Hervey Bay mum of three Kristy Sellars competing in the semi-finals of Australia's Got Talent. Contributed

JUST six months are giving birth to her third child, Kristy Sellars was on stage wowing the judges on Australia's Got Talent.

Now, after getting through to the semi-finals, she has thrilled the audience all over again with her combination of pole dancing and story telling with a visual projection created by Ryan Talbot.

The second time around, while still performing in front of a crowd and the judges, Ms Sellars said she was feeling more confident.

"For the semis we filmed at Fox Studios in Sydney, which was more intimate than the Palais Theatre in Melbourne," she said.

"I think the combination of that, and having done that first performance back after so many years off, made me a little less nervous.

"I was more so focused on keeping my body warm while things were getting set up."

For this performance, Ms Sellars explored the magic of art through her dance.

"This time around, Ryan Talbot and I wanted to explore being inside a painting, but we needed a reason to be there," she said.

"So the performance is about an artist who is working on a big painting, but she accidentally knocks a tin of black paint onto it which starts to spread, so she jumps into the painting to try to stop it."

Ms Sellars, now living in Ballarat, had welcomed her third child just six months before taking to the stage to perform her incredible pole dancing routine - and judges Nicole Scherzinger, Shane Jacobson, Manu Feildel and Lucy Durack were impressed by what they saw.

The Physipole founder worked hard ahead of her first performance, losing 20 kilos and regaining her strength.

She said her family was very proud of her efforts.

"My dad calls me all the time to update me in how many views the facebook video has, which last he told me was 20 million," she said.

"They're all very proud of me which is lovely."

Ms Sellars said storytelling was an important part of her performance.

"I guess aside from the technical elements of combining the pole skill with interactive projection dance, I just think people will always enjoy being told a story and these performances go beyond that and allow the audience to become immersed in not just the story, but also the world I tell the story within."