‘She’s wrong’: Albanese slams NSW premier for train comments

"SHE'S wrong."

That was the short response from Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese after New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian said her state and the nation "are not good at building trains" last month.

"Australians are great at building trains," Mr Albanese said.

"I saw it at the Downer EDI factory in Maryborough last year."

Mr Albanese visited the Heritage City, meeting with workers from the Downer rail factory.

"What we need is a national rail manufacturing strategy and we will take one to the next election, working with state and territory governments so we smooth out the manufacturing cycle ... getting away from boom and bust," Mr Albanese told reporters at the time.

Anthony Albanese visits Downer EDI in Maryborough, Queensland.

"Regional Australia has a big advantage over our capital cities which is that the overheads are less," he said.

"So when we look at high-value manufacturing, I see a real future for it in regional Queensland and the federal government should concentrate on that."

Ms Berejiklian also came under fire from member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders over her comments.

He invited the Premier to visit the Heritage City when the border between the two states reopened to see the work that was being done at the Downer rail factory.

He said workers in Maryborough would be happy to build trains for New South Wales.

Mr Saunders said their skill-set was among the best in the world.

He said he was fighting to get the Cross River Rail trains built in Maryborough.

Ms Berejiklian was contacted for further comment.