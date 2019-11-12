Shifting blame to the Greens is just starting fires

A bushfire a Gregory River caused damage as it moved in a north, northwest direction from the Bruce Highway toward Longford Creek.

A bushfire a Gregory River caused damage as it moved in a north, northwest direction from the Bruce Highway toward Longford Creek.

'SCREW you greenies, you're the reason the fires are so bad'.

'These fires are because of the Greens' policies'.

'I hope the Greens understand how much damage they have done'.

I don't know about you, but my Facebook feed has been filled with people shifting the blame about the fires.

The east coast of Australia is burning, and too many people are allowing their personal political views to get in the way of the truth.

Fire crews battle blazes in and around Nymboida, south of Grafton, NSW on November 9. Hundreds of people were affected and many lost their homes and animals.

In New South Wales and southern Queensland the fire season began as soon as winter ended. Fire fighters on the NSW mid-north coast were batting running blazes in August.

Hot, dry and dangerous weather conditions stopped the backburning there - not the greenies.

Now, a huge section of NSW, from Sydney to the Queensland border, is on fire.

In Central and North Queensland, firefighters have been battling small vegetation fires for many weeks and the the fires are becoming worse.

At least in the Mackay region, they did hazard reduction burning in some areas - although the dangerous conditions did prevent some planned burns.

On Tuesday, Nationals backbencher Barnaby Joyce told Sky News: "I acknowledge that the two people who died were most likely people who voted for the Green party, so I am not going to start attacking them". In the same breath, he blamed Green policies for insufficient hazard reduction burns.

He is not the only one peddling an agenda.

Before I came to Mackay, I lived in the NSW town of Grafton, which right now is surrounded by fire.

Fire bomber in action at Mount Barmoya, near Yeppoon.

The sky is orange and smoke is filling people's lungs as fires continue to burn through the outlying towns.

I have friends who have lost houses, farms, properties and pets. I have friends who can't get to their homes and others who are staying to protect their properties.

To think that someone is trying to shift the blame of another unprecedented weather event onto a political party baffles me.

This is not a chance for you to grandstand about your politics - whether you are Joe Blow down the street or a sitting member of parliament.

I understand that people are scared and want to find an explanation for why their house is gone, why their animals are dead. But putting one and two together to make five is not the answer.

Grafton Shoppingworld on Fitzroy St, Grafton, NSW. The sky has been filled with smoke for days.

Alienating a group of people at a time when we should be banding together is not the answer. Your neighbour might have voted for the Greens in the election, but they also might help you save your home if the fire come close. They might have let crews onto their property to conduct hazard reduction.

There is no use pointing the finger when you don't have all the facts. There is tragedy all around us, and we need to stop spreading misinformation and using scare tactics to push a political agenda.