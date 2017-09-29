Shine a positive light on cancer

SHOW SUPPORT: Help shine a positive light on blood cancer by holding high a blue, white or gold lantern at the Leukaemia Foundation’s Light the Night event in Hervey Bay on October 6.

SHOW SUPPORT: Help shine a positive light on blood cancer by holding high a blue, white or gold lantern at the Leukaemia Foundation’s Light the Night event in Hervey Bay on October 6. Alistair Brightman

RITA Richters went to the doctor for a routine blood test in February 2010 while recovering from a clot on the lung, only to discover that she had multiple myeloma.

The rare disease is a cancer of the plasma cells that usually arises in the bone marrow, which can't be cured but it can be treated.

Mrs Richters now treasures each day and strives to do what she can to help others in the same situation, including raising funds and awareness by carrying a lantern and lighting the way for other sufferers at Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night event, which will be held in Hervey Bay on Friday, October 6, at Seafront Oval.

"It's a rather touching night because it gets you together to support those who are suffering and also support those who have lost loved ones as well.

"To me, it's quite touching that they keep it going (Light the Night) so people realise that there are quite a number of people out there, especially in Hervey Bay, that have been touched, have lost someone, or are going through treatments."

By buying a lantern for $10 at Light the Night, you will help provide life-changing practical and emotional support in local communities right across the country - from diagnosis, through treatment and beyond.

Participants can help create a beautiful sea of lights by holding high a coloured lantern and taking a leisurely walk with patients, their families and supporters to the Scarness jetty at about 8pm.

Lantern colours include gold to remember a loved one, white for a person's own blood cancer journey and blue to support and help find a cure.

Entertainment will be provided and guest speakers will share their inspirational stories.

The event will start at Seafront Oval from 6pm. Lanterns can be bought on the night or visit www.lightthenight.org.au.