Shine up your car and show it off for cause

Hervey Bay Relay for Life team Fast Furious and Fabulous are hosting a car show at Munchies in the Bay on Friday, September 29. Valerie Horton

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

IF YOU love your car, then shine it up and show it off for a good cause at a Relay For Life car show tomorrow.

Hervey Bay Relay For Life team Fast Furious and Fabulous will host the event to raise funds for Queenslanders affected by cancer.

Team captain Sue Dodd said the Relay For Life Car Show was a great opportunity for local car lovers to give back to an important cause.

"We're inviting people with all makes and models of cars to come along," she said.

"There will be people's choice trophies - people can buy a flag for $1 to vote for their favourite car and the cars with the most flags in front of them will win first, second and third, respectively."

Ms Dodd said she had participated in Hervey Bay Relay For Life previously, but this was the first year the team Fast Furious and Fabulous had registered, with most members knowing each other through car clubs or owning hot rods.

"It's an important cause to support as almost everyone is affected by cancer in some way," she said.

"Personally, I lost my father and father-in-law to cancer."

The car show will be held as part of the by-monthly Munchies in the Bay Car Show on Friday, September 29, from 5pm until 8pm, at the Nikenbah Markets site, Hervey Bay-Maryborough Rd, Nikenbah. Entry is $5.

Cancer Council Queensland's 2017 Hervey Bay Relay For Life will be held on October 28 to 29 at Seafront Oval, and involves teams of people keeping a baton moving for 18 hours in a relay-style walk or run overnight.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan encouraged locals to join the 'Fast Furious and Fabulous' team in making a difference by getting involved.

"By supporting the fundraising efforts of local Relayers and participating in Relay For Life, you can make a vital difference right here in the local community," Ms McMillan said.

"We currently have 41 teams registered for Hervey Bay Relay For Life, but need many more participants to get involved and show they care.

"Each donation, no matter how big or small, helps fund our work and in turn, provides vital support and care for Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer."

Registration is $30 per person until October 23 or $40 on the day.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300656585.

Phone CCQ on 131120 or visit cancerqld.org.au.