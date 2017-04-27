25°
Shine up your ride for charity car show

Kerrie Alexander
| 27th Apr 2017 8:00 AM
A thousand-strong crowd is expected to turn out for the Wide Bay Rodders Show and Shine at Pialba State School this Sunday.
Alistair Brightman

WITH an incredible passion for their cars and the community, the Wide Bay Rodders are all geared up to host their 10th annual May in the Wide Bay event this weekend.

About 400 cars and motorbikes are expected to roll onto the Pialba State School Oval this Sunday, April 30, with enthusiasts travelling from Brisbane, Sydney, Rockhampton, Townsville and everywhere in between to take part in the club's biggest annual charity event.

Club president Des Batten said the gold coin entry would go back to helping local people in need, including a $5000 donation to eight-year-old Aedan Harris who is living with cerebral palsy.

He said the club had donated over $45,000 to local charities in the past 10 years.

"As a club, that's what we do; we try and help people out that are in need," Mr Batten said.

"This is a great opportunity for people to come down and have a look at the beautiful cars for a gold coin donation, and help local charities at the same time."

Motoring enthusiasts who have a unique, new, classic or custom car or bike hidden away in the shed are encouraged to shine up their ride and join the club in putting their pride and joys on display for just $5.

Ten prizes will be awarded on the day and will be chosen by members of the crowd.

"Even if you have a brand new car, or if you have a beautiful classic car sitting at home in your shed or garage, please bring it out to show the public," said Mr Batten, who will be showing his yellow 1976 Corvette.

"The public would love to see it and so would we.

"I pick 10 people at random to choose the winners and say: 'I want you to go out and pick me the car that you would most like to steal'," he said.

Members of the Historic Motorcycle Club and Dunga Derby entrants will also display their vehicles on the day.

There will be a canteen open, raffles and free parking on the Hervey Bay State School oval from the entrance off Old Maryborough Rd.

As part of the event, about 400 cars are expected to roar down the Esplanade for the club's traditional cruise on Saturday from 3pm to 6pm, and anyone with a classic or custom car is welcome to join in the spectacle.

"Anybody at all can bring their car down and cruise the Esplanade with us."

ESPLANADE CRUISE

  • When: Saturday, from 3pm to 6pm.
  • Where: Phone Des Batten on 0416 334 700
  • Cost: Free

SHOW AND SHINE

  • When: Sunday. Gates open at 7am for those entering the car show. Gates open to the public at 9am to 1pm.
  • Where: Pialba State School, Beach Rd, Pialba.
  • Cost: Entry into the car show is $5. Gold coin donation for public entry.

