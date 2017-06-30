21°
Opinion

Shining a light on bike riding issue: letter

30th Jun 2017 10:00 AM
READER COMMENT: Dave Sargent wants to see parents teach their kids road safety when riding a bike.
READER COMMENT: Dave Sargent wants to see parents teach their kids road safety when riding a bike.

LIKE so many people who live and work in and around Maryborough, I find myself in my car most days and usually at various hours of most days.

Again, like so many other drivers I have had my fair share of near misses. From other drivers who pull out in front of me to pedestrians who are more concerned with their phones than approaching vehicles.

However, a couple of days ago, I had a near miss that scared the hell out of me!

It was a simple trip. Just to the shop and back with milk and bread. The time was around 7.30pm so no rush, the shop doesn't close for another half-an-hour. With my supplies on the back seat, I set off for home, heading down Woodstock Street.

You have to keep your eyes open as this is one of the many streets poorly lit at night and does get quite busy both during the day and night.

I approached Cheapside Street and to my surprise and horror, six young people on bicycles careened out in front of me!

Now we all know kids will be kids and I believe we all keep an eye out for those kids who step out into the street or skateboard off the kerb or BMX off a handrail and end up in harm's way and we all slow down and take extra care when we see these kids around the street of our town.

However, at 7.40pm at night on a poorly lit street, it's a lot harder to keep an eye out.

Now I didn't hit any of these kids or cause any kind of trouble for myself and other road users.

But, what really annoyed me was not a single bike or rider had any lights on at all.

Neither did any of them carry a light or wear light coloured clothing.

Not a single rider wore a safety helmet either. They all did have one thing in common though.

Now I don't profess to be the best driver around but I do consider myself to be a safe driver.

And as a safe driver, I have to think what the heck are today's kids thinking. It's bad enough driving on our streets and watching out for anyone in the daylight but after dark, with no lights and wearing black clothing and having no regard for other road users or the road rules is just plain stupid.

A car can be replaced, a bike can be replaced but we cannot replace a lost loved one after they collide with about three-quarters of a tonne of steel travelling at 60kmh.

So, the child is dead and the cars being repaired. But what about the driver?

Chances are the driver is charged. Chances are the driver is going through a special kind of hell.

Chances are, the driver is blamed for the accident.

Chances are, the driver will never drive again and they have to live with the memory of hitting a child.

Most kids don't want to think about or use lights and helmets and this is why we all, as parents need to think for them.

Get these kids lit up, make them safe because surely we don't want to cause the grief and guilt that comes with a child being killed after being hit by a car.

None of us wants to see a police officer making that long walk to the front door to deliver the news a loved one is gone.

Light them up or don't let them ride at night without lights.

-Dave Sargent, Maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics: bike riding fraser coast chronicle letter to the editor

