Shining a light on remarkable recovery

THEY came from all walks of life, each with a different story, but united by a shared sense of purpose - to celebrate recovery.

Wearing paper hearts bearing the names of loved ones and carrying lanterns, dozens joined together for the Bayside Transformations Step for Recovery Walk on Saturday.

The walk symbolises the incredible effort of those who have entered into or completed rehabilitation, the support of family and friends who have suffered as a result of their past choices and aims to end stigma surrounding addiction.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Bayside Transformations Director Tina Davie, who has her own powerful story about an abused street kid turned inspirational leader, told the crowd her residents were just every day people who had lost their way, done the hard yards and deserved to be embraced back into the community.

The walk ended with an illuminated heart display on Torquay Beach.