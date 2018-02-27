Menu
Bayside Transformations Recovery Walk - start of the walk.
Bayside Transformations Recovery Walk - start of the walk. Alistair Brightman
Community

Shining a light on remarkable recovery

27th Feb 2018 1:58 PM

THEY came from all walks of life, each with a different story, but united by a shared sense of purpose - to celebrate recovery.

Wearing paper hearts bearing the names of loved ones and carrying lanterns, dozens joined together for the Bayside Transformations Step for Recovery Walk on Saturday.

The walk symbolises the incredible effort of those who have entered into or completed rehabilitation, the support of family and friends who have suffered as a result of their past choices and aims to end stigma surrounding addiction.

Bayside Transformations Director Tina Davie, who has her own powerful story about an abused street kid turned inspirational leader, told the crowd her residents were just every day people who had lost their way, done the hard yards and deserved to be embraced back into the community.

The walk ended with an illuminated heart display on Torquay Beach.

bayside transformations drug rehabilitation torquay beach
