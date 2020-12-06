SHINING BRIGHT: End of year cheer brings joy to community

What does 10,000 Christmas lights, inflatable decorations, two Christmas windows and 13 elves get you?

For Sharon Sadler, it gets her and her family a bright beautiful Christmas display in the heart of Hervey Bay.

Sharon Sadler with her Christmas display. Photo: Stuart Fast

"We started doing it the first week of November, before that we we're in the backyard making sure everything worked and then it was just a matter of putting it all together."

"It's a lot of hard work, we change in up every year."

Ms Sadler has been putting up her Christmas display for over 20 years, growing over the years to the large size it is now.

This year, the display includes two large Christmas windows wit hone being a traditional theme and the other featuring a magical theme.

"It is absolutely amazing to see people's faces light up, we have a lot of people who come here year after year because they know what we do, it's always really exciting to see them again."

"Just to see little kids faces light up, and grown ups to, especially after the year we've had it is quite nice.

"Hopefully with what we do and the other houses around do it, hopefully it will bring some Christmas spirit."

"Every little bit helps, it doesn't matter whether it's a tree inside the house or just nutcracker on the bench, it still is Christmas and that's important."