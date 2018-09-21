Shining the light on Fraser Coast's domestic violence

Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department team has begun to take part in a domestic violence research project in order to provide better links to support and care for people experiencing domestic and family violence.

OUR local hospital is making sure domestic and family violence in the Fraser Coast does not stay a hidden taboo.

The Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department team has begun to take part in a domestic violence research project in order to provide better links to support and care for people experiencing domestic and family violence.

While the Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service is leading the trial, Hervey Bay has become one of the hospitals from eight regions to review current domestic and family violence screening practices and identify how improvements can be made.

"They were ex-police officers and they called every week to check up on us and help us through getting help."

Last month, Hervey Bay Hospital Emergency Department acting nurse unit manager Bernadette Schmidt said domestic and family violence was pertinent to the types of presentations the healths service treats on daily basis within the emergency department.

"The Fraser Coast has a large aging population and we do see episodes of elder abuse among other types of domestic and family violence presentations," she said.

"Our team has been aware that we could make improvements to our screening for domestic and family violence and joining this trial was a great opportunity to work towards those improvements.

"It's fantastic that our executive team enthusiastically supported us to be a part of this research, which will hopefully demonstrate the need to improve screening and provide advice on how we can implement new screening processes.

"We hope those findings will in turn improve the care and support services we can offer to domestic and family violence victims."

One of the key aspects of the trial is looking at how people experiencing domestic violence can be identified in the emergency department and linked to supporting services such as a social worker.

"And when we found out about all the things out there to help, the legal team at Taylor Street Community Legal Service was amazing and it turned out to be free which was another worry off their shoulders."

Hervey Bay Hospital social worker Peta McLean said the aim of the study is to raise awareness by educating staff to identify patients who display the risk factors and indicators of abuse.

"It is not enough to simply suspect DVF, health care providers need to know how to effectively support and assist victims," she said.

"Knowing how to approach the subject when it may seem irrelevant to the presenting medical complaint can be awkward and seem intrusive, so it's important to provide a clear pathway for assessment, referral to social work and intervention.

"Providing this pathway gives staff confidence to explore possible DVF and create a safer space for victims to speak about their situations."