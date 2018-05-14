Shiver sweeps across the Fraser Coast

CHILL OUT: William Green,7, and his mum Erin Pearce from Booral were rugged up whilst doing a spot of fishing at Urangan Pier. William took his mum fishing for Mother's Day.

RUGGED up in his winter gear, William Green took his mum out for a day of fishing to celebrate Mother's Day.

Hervey Bay experienced its coldest temperature of the year at the weekend, with the mercury falling to 2.9 degrees on Saturday.

We haven't had a morning as cold since September last year.

Maryborough also experienced a chill, dropping to 5.7 degrees on Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said warm-weather lovers should not go into hibernation just yet, with temperatures expected to rise from tomorrow.

"The cool weather will be around Monday morning, but we expect a few more clouds and moisture by mid-week bringing up the low temperatures,” Mr Blazak said.

"The cool drop we experienced was normal for this time of year from a southerly wind change which moved over the state.

"It brought not only cool air, but also very dry air.”