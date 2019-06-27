Menu
DANGEROUS SNAKE: The red-bellied black found on a woman's Gooburrum property.
Shock as red-bellied black snake given as 'gift'

Crystal Jones
27th Jun 2019 2:21 PM
A GOOBURRUM woman was shocked to find a red-bellied black snake on her property after her cat dragged the dead animal to her doorstep.

Jasmine Brown said it was not unusual to see green tree snakes and pythons, but this was the first time she'd seen a red-bellied black.

She said it was only a small snake but it was worrying to think there might have been more around, or even a mother snake.

According to the department of environment, the red-bellied black snake is shiny black above with a red belly (sometimes pinkish or white).

These snakes occur in a variety of habitats near water but are more frequently encountered in wetter vegetation communities.

They are active during the day and are often found basking in sunny patches in grass.

Red-bellied blacks feed primarily on frogs but also eat small mammals and reptiles.

They bear live young and can grow to an average length of two metres.

