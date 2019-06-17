Shock choice to play singer in biopic

Boy George has revealed the unlikely Game of Thrones star that has been suggested to play himself in a forthcoming biopic.

Speaking to Nova's Fitzy and Wippa on Monday morning, George said while he didn't know who would play him Sophie Turner had been put forward as a possibility.

"One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner," George said.

"It's really strange but that's been a suggestion - I think that will upset people, which I really like - (people saying) 'Oh she can't play you, she's a woman!'

"But you know, when I was 17 I would have loved to have been her … that was the ambition!"

The singer now appears as a coach on the family friendly The Voice Australia but previously battled drug addiction that was well documented by the British tabloids during the 1990s.

But despite his past controversies, George told Fitzy and Wippa he wasn't nervous about seeing his life brought to the big screen in a creative context.

"No because in our game there is always stuff that's written about you that is so ridiculous but you go, 'Actually I don't mind it, it makes me sound more interesting,'" George quipped.

George in the 1980s.

Last month Deadline was first to report that a biopic based on the Culture Club singer's life was in the works.

MGM will produce the feature film with Sacha Gervasi to write and direct, while George has come on board as executive producer.

George's biopic comes as movies based on the lives of Freddie Mercury and Elton John have proved smash hits at the box office.

Bohemian Rhapsody made more than $1.3 billion internationally, also scoring a Best Actor Oscar gong for Rami Malek who played the Queen frontman.