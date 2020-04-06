Shock crime data reveals blight on our society

GIRLS aged 10-19 are the most likely age group to be victims of crime in Queensland, shock new police figures show.

And, alarmingly, girls in this age group represented 39.7 per cent of all victims of sexual assaults in Queensland, according to the police figures for 2018-19.

Figures show 4014 females aged 10-19 were the single largest group of unique victims of crime, making up 13.4 per cent of all victims across Queensland. This was closely followed by women aged 20-29, with 3855 unique victims.

Lawyer Bill Potts says community changes need to be made to reduce crime numbers. Picture: Annette Dew

The number of reported victims across Queensland last year was 34,506, with 30,023 unique victims.

Police recorded 2030 sexual assault offences for female victims aged 10-19 as well as 882 offences for women aged 20-29.

The crime report said men aged 20-29 represented the largest group of all reported assault victims, with 2968 offences or 23.2 per cent of all male victims. Women in the same age bracket were the largest cohort of female victims with 2890 assault offences or 27 per cent of females.

High-profile criminal lawyer Bill Potts said it was a tragedy that young girls found themselves as a "large silent cohort of victims of crime in Queensland".

"The effects of sexual assault and physical violence will inevitably blight their lives," Mr Potts said.

"Protecting children from predatory ­behaviour and sometimes from their own vulnerability should be prioritised further."

Mr Potts said it took a community approach, rather than just police, to effect real change.

"The figures relating to youth crime perpetrators demonstrates the truism that in particular young men engage in high-risk activities," he said.

"Addressing the causes of crime must always be at the forefront of government policy and community debate not merely the usual law-and- order debate in an election year."

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Shock crime data reveals blight on our society