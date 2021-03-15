Menu
The figures were well above Queensland‘s rate of nine offences per 100,000 people.
News

SHOCK DATA: Coast city has region’s worst rate of sex assault

Carlie Walker
15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Shock data released by police has shown Maryborough has the worst rate of sexual assault in the Wide Bay despite having one of the smallest populations in the area.

Queensland Police data shows that since January 2010, there have been 22 sex offences committed per 100,000 people every month in the Maryborough police division.

While the news cycle was dominated by serious allegations of sexual misconduct in Australia‘s capital cities, and even in the corridors of power, sexual crime is actually a more pervasive problem in the regions where offence rates are often well above the state average.

In Gympie there have been about 15 sex offences committed per 100,000 people every month.

In Bundaberg, the rate since 2010 has been 14 crimes per 100,000 people each month, in Hervey Bay it has been 12.

The figures across the Coast were well above Queensland‘s rate of nine offences per 100,000 people.

Phoenix House sexual assault service CEO Jason Rushton said sexual offence rates often rose in more isolated areas.

Better education was one necessity, he said, and not just around consent.

If you need help phone the Sexual Assault Helpline on 1800 010 120.

Originally published as SHOCK DATA: Coast city has region's worst rate of sex assault

