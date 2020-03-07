Shock footage of ‘virus’ man on street

Shocking footage of a man refused medical help has emerged, as the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus soars worldwide.

Heartbreaking footage has emerged of a man suspected of having coronavirus being refused medical aid while lying helpless in the streets.

Crossing more borders, the new coronavirus hit a milestone Saturday, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide as it wove itself deeper into the daily lives of millions, infecting the powerful, the unprotected poor and vast masses in between.

The disturbing vision comes from an Iranian news outlet showing a man lying helpless after falling several times and hitting his head. Despite several calls by distraught locals, hospitals apparently said they had no ambulances to spare, according to the clip.

The video ends with a bystander taking the injured man to hospital in his own car.

Bandar Anzali, N #Iran

Voice says man, suspected of #COVID19, has fallen several times and hit his head, but despite several calls by distraught locals, hospitals say they don't have ambulances.

In the end, another man takes him to the hospital in his own car.

The virus, which has killed more than 3,400 people and emerged in more than 90 countries, edged into more U.S. states and even breached the halls of the Vatican.

It forced mosques in Iran and beyond to halt weekly Muslim prayers, blocked pilgrims from Jesus' birthplace in Bethlehem and upended Japan's plans for the Olympic torch parade.

WHO urged all countries to make containing the outbreak of COVID-19 their top priority, pointing to Iran's "national action plan" to combat one of the world's worst outbreaks after a slow start.

"We're all in this together. We all have a role to play," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chief of the World Health Organization, urging more global cooperation from the business world and solidarity with the poorest.

More than 4,990 cases of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, have been confirmed across the Middle East. Iran and Italy have the world's highest death tolls outside of China.

6 Mar 20 | 7pm GMT+2

# of confirmed #COVID19 cases in the Region

🇦🇫Afghanistan 1

🇧🇭Bahrain 56

🇪🇬Egypt 15

🇮🇷IR Iran 4747 incl 124 deaths

🇮🇶Iraq 38 incl 2 deaths

🇯🇴Jordan 1

🇰🇼Kuwait 58

🇱🇧Lebanon 16

🇲🇦Morocco 2

🇴🇲Oman 16

🇵🇸OPT 7

🇵🇰Pakistan 6

🇶🇦Qatar 11

🇹🇳Tunisia 1

🇸🇦KSA 5

🇦🇪UAE 29 pic.twitter.com/LMjICMWAgO — WHO EMRO (@WHOEMRO) March 6, 2020

IRAN

Iranian authorities warned they may use "force" to limit travel between cities and announced the new coronavirus has killed 124 people amid 4,747 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic.

A member of the government's task force has estimated that between 30 and 40 per cent of the capital, Tehran, could contract the coronavirus by the end of this month - more than 1.5 million people.

Accounts from inside Iran describe a country in increasing panic over the coronavirus, which independent research has suggested is out of control. Hospitals are so full that people with lung infections are being sent home, there are few diagnostic kits and doctors are watching international satellite channels to get extra information on how to treat patients.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour offered the figures at a televised news conference. He did not elaborate on the threat to use force, though he acknowledged the virus now was in all of Iran's 31 provinces.

Iran on Thursday announced it would put checkpoints in place to limit travel between major cities, hoping to stem the spread of the virus.

CHINA

In the Chinese province of Hubei - the epicenter of the epidemic - the number of new cases seems to be slowing. Despite at least 3,015 deaths in China, officials in Wuhan reported no new infections on Friday. Apart from the 126 new cases confirmed on Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday there have been no new cases to report.

Outside of Hubei, there were 17 new confirmed cases, bringing the total new infections in mainland China to 143 on Thursday, up from 139 cases a day earlier.

Despite originating in China, the virus has since spread rapidly across most parts of Asia.

ITALY

Italy has registered the highest number of fatalities, with Friday marking it's largest daily toll of 49 virus deaths, bringing the total number to 197.

Classrooms across the country were deserted this week when eight million schoolchildren were sent home in an effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected more than 4,000 people and killed 197.

The education ministry has recruited 7,000 teachers for e-learning courses as it scrambles to keep pupils studying.

The average age of those who have died from the virus in Italy is 81, and most had underlying medical conditions.

The government plans to distribute vouchers for babysitting and fund home leave for working parents, part of a euros 7.5 billion package announced on Thursday to mitigate the economic consequences of the virus as well as keep the elderly safe.

SOUTH KOREA

On Friday, South Korea confirmed 518 new infections - up from 438 new cases reported a day earlier, taking the total to 6,284.

Seoul continues to implement a programme of mass public testing in a bid to contain the outbreak, which has been centred around Daegu, the country's fourth-biggest city.

Up to 100 countries have imposed travel restrictions on South Korea, where the number of coronavirus cases has reached 6,284. South Korea's foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha met with the foreign diplomatic corps in Seoul yesterday, begging other foreign countries to reconsider relaxing some of the travel bans.

The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to over 3016 on Friday, mostly in Hubei province, while an increase in cases have been reported in other countries across Asia. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

INDONESIA

Indonesia's count doubled - from 2 to 4 - after officials confirmed Friday that two more people had tested positive for COVID-19. The two Indonesians were in their 30s and had been tested after being in contact with the first two confirmed cases, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a news briefing.

MALAYSIA

Malaysia has seen the biggest one-day spike in cases, with 28 people testing positive in just 24 hours. Cumulatively, that brings the number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia to 83 - the country's largest spike after weeks of numbers hovering below 30.

"Based on our assessment to date, the COVID-19 infection situation is still under control and is in the Early Containment phase," said Health Ministry director general Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement

SINGAPORE

Singapore reported 13 new cases of the virus on Friday, nine of which attended the same dinner party last month. Authorities said they are investigating the cluster, which was a social event for friends and family, and people were seated at more than one table with movements throughout the dinner.

It brought the total number of cases in Singapore to 130. Of these, 82 have fully recovered while nine are seriously ill in the intensive care unit.

WONDERFUL NEWS: Meet 97-year-old grandmother👵 Fu Guiying from #Wuhan. After being critically ill for a month, she recovered from #COVIDー19 and could return home to her loved ones👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #RedCross Society of China's 🇨🇳 volunteer team made sure she got there safely. Well done! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/SdzjeYBZGg — IFRC Asia Pacific (@IFRCAsiaPacific) March 6, 2020

UNITED STATES

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200, scattered across at least 18 states. Pennsylvania and Indiana reported their first cases.

On Wall Street, stocks went into another slide as fears mounted over the potential damage to the global economy from factory shutdowns, travel bans, quarantines and cancellations of events big and small. And President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help public health agencies deal with crisis and spur development of vaccines and treatments.

CRUISE DISASTER

Extraordinary video has emerged of a military helicopter delivering coronavirus test kits to a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of California.

The Grand Princess was halted near San Francisco on Thursday after a traveller from a previous voyage died of the COVID-19 disease and several passengers and staff members began reporting flu-like symptoms.

The ship had travelled around Hawaii and was making its way back to port, but has now been told it cannot dock until tests confirm whether it is infected.

"The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers," California Govenor Gavin Newsom said as he declared a statewide emergency on Thursday.

The ship is carrying 3533 people, including at least four Australians.

The Grand Princess cruise ship could be infected with coronavirus. Picture: AP/Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle

ANXIOUS WAIT FOR RESULTS

Coronavirus test kits were delivered to the ship on Thursday and samples were collected from 45 people, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

A video posted on social media by the California National Guard showed a military helicopter flying over the ship and lowering the test kits by rope.

Airmen flew over the 290-metre ship. Picture: AP/California National Guard

Awe-struck passengers watched the elaborate operation, with their phones at the ready.

"The CDC (US Centers of Disease Control) team along with test samples just air lifted from the ship," passenger Jim Lange wrote on Instagram.

A group of highly trained medical personnel also entered the ship. Picture: AP/Michele Smith

The samples have now been sent off to a nearby lab for processing, with the results expected in coming hours.

Meanwhile, all passengers have been asked to stay in their staterooms while the results are pending.

"Guests are receiving meal deliveries in their staterooms by room service, and additional television and movie options have been added to in-room programming," Princess Cruises said.

"Guests have also been provided complimentary internet service to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship's internet bandwidth has been increased."

FORMER PASSENGERS HOSPITALISED

Mary Ellen Carroll, the executive director of San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management, said the ship's next steps would be determined once the test results were confirmed.

Two passengers from the Grand Princess's previous voyage to Mexico have been hospitalised with the virus in Northern California, and two Canadians who recently sailed aboard the ship also tested positive after returning home, officials said.

Another video posted on social media showed the ship's staff wearing gloves and masks, spraying and wiping down surfaces.

"Spirits are as high as can be under these circumstances. We are blessed to be healthy, comfortable and well-fed," passenger Michele Smith wrote on Facebook.

The ship belongs to Princess Cruises, the same company that operated the coronavirus-stricken ship Diamond Princess held off Japan last month.

More than 3700 people were on that ship when it emerged a passenger who had disembarked in Hong Kong later tested positive for coronavirus.

The ship was immediately placed in lockdown, with all passengers required to stay mostly confined to their rooms for 14 days, but the virus continued to spread.

More than 620 cases of the disease were confirmed on board - including multiple Australians - leading to speculation the quarantine may have contributed to its spread.

It has been told it cannot dock until tests are carried out. Picture: AP/Michele Smith

They then lowered the test kits by rope. Picture: Ap/California National Guard