Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tim Curry (C) as Frank N. Furter in a scene from 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Picture: Supplied
Tim Curry (C) as Frank N. Furter in a scene from 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Picture: Supplied
Movies

SHOCK, HORROR: Cult classic coming to Bay screen

Carlie Walker
9th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GET ready to shiver with anticipation.

One of the most popular - and controversial - musicals of all time will be shown at Hervey Bay's BigScreen Cinema on August 14 and 15.

The Rocky Horror Picture show will be screened on August 14 and 15 and the audience is being encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters.

 

Actors, Rocky (name unknown), Tim Curry as Franknfurter, Susan Sarandon as Janet, actor (unknown name) as Brad in film 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'.
Actors, Rocky (name unknown), Tim Curry as Franknfurter, Susan Sarandon as Janet, actor (unknown name) as Brad in film 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'.

The movie will be shown at 7pm and 8.45pm on both nights.

Get ready to dance to the Time Warp and all the other classic songs.

Tickets are $15 and bookings are essential, with limited seating due to social distancing requirements.

Call 4124 8200 to find out more.

More Stories

business cinema fcbusiness movie rocky horror picture show
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Paramedics at scene of M’boro crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Paramedics at scene of M’boro crash

        Breaking The crash happened at a busy intersection

        Man on attempted murder charge stays behind bars

        Premium Content Man on attempted murder charge stays behind bars

        Crime No bail application for man charged with alleged stabbing attack

        WET WEATHER: How much rain fell across the Coast

        Premium Content WET WEATHER: How much rain fell across the Coast

        Weather Steady rain has fallen across the Fraser Coast