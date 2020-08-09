SHOCK, HORROR: Cult classic coming to Bay screen

Tim Curry (C) as Frank N. Furter in a scene from 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Picture: Supplied

GET ready to shiver with anticipation.

One of the most popular - and controversial - musicals of all time will be shown at Hervey Bay's BigScreen Cinema on August 14 and 15.

The Rocky Horror Picture show will be screened on August 14 and 15 and the audience is being encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters.

Actors, Rocky (name unknown), Tim Curry as Franknfurter, Susan Sarandon as Janet, actor (unknown name) as Brad in film 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'.

The movie will be shown at 7pm and 8.45pm on both nights.

Get ready to dance to the Time Warp and all the other classic songs.

Tickets are $15 and bookings are essential, with limited seating due to social distancing requirements.

Call 4124 8200 to find out more.