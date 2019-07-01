Sydney shock jock gets replaced by Fraser Coast presenters

Ray Hadley will no longer be heard on Fraser Coast radio station Triple M.

Ray Hadley will no longer be heard on Fraser Coast radio station Triple M. Jonathan Ng

CONTROVERSIAL Sydney shock jock Ray Hadley will no longer be heard on Fraser Coast airways.

Instead he will be replaced by local content on Triple M's Fraser Coast radio station.

Content director Lee Bevington said it was an exciting move by the station and one that had been met with plenty of positive feedback throughout the day.

The announcement was made yesterday morning and Mr Bevington said some Hadley fans had been disappointed to hear the news.

But he said it was a great opportunity for the station to entertain listeners by providing content tailored to the Fraser Coast.

To cover Hadley's show, which ran between 9am and 12pm, the breakfast show will be extended by an hour, another local presenter will be on the air between 10am and 12pm and Mr Bevington, in his better-known role as DJ Bevo, will host between 12pm and 4pm.

After his first afternoon back on air yesterday, Mr Bevington said it was great to connect with the audience.

"It's been fun," he said.

The changes were announced to staff last week and Mr Bevington said it had been a challenge to implement the changes but it was all worthwhile.

"It's good to make it more local as opposed to generic network feeds," he said.

"It's a good vibe to have in the building."

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour congratulated Triple M on the move to providing more local content yesterday.

He spoke with Mr Bevington on air during his first broadcast.

"Local content in media is really important and it is so pleasing to see the station switch from a syndicated show to a local broadcast," he said.