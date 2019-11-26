Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

MARYBOROUGH RSL general manager Craig Lenihan has been charged with falsely claiming to be a returned soldier and improper use of service decorations.

The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21 and charged with the offences under the Defence Act.

The arrest followed a complaint made to police earlier this year, according to Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison.

Mr Lenihan was released on a police bail undertaking and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 17.

Mr Lenihan previously managed the Nanango RSL.

In November 2018, Maryborough RSL Sub Branch president George Mellick paid tribute to Mr Lenihan shortly after he became the general manager.

“Clearly, the culture within the club is due to the efforts of our new GM Craig Lenihan (who was appointed by the Board of Directors with every confidence he could achieve the changes and improvements within the club) and his staff is becoming self-evident by position comments by patrons,” he wrote.

Yesterday Mr Mellick said being an ex-serviceman was not a requirement of the role of general manager.

“As such, it was not discussed as part of his employment by the Sub Branch,” he said.

“As this is a current police investigation, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further on this matter.”

The Chronicle attempted to contact Mr Lenihan yesterday, but had not received a response at the time of going to press.

A spokeswoman from RSL Queensland said the organisation was not affiliated with individual clubs and offered no comment.