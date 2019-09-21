SHOCK PHOTOS: How weather fortunes have changed in a year

BEFORE: Lachlan, 8 and Hunter, 10, McLean splash around one of Susan River Homestead's lagoons after 12 inches of rain fell in February last year.

BEFORE: Lachlan, 8 and Hunter, 10, McLean splash around one of Susan River Homestead's lagoons after 12 inches of rain fell in February last year. Alistair Brightman

AFTER: The cracked banks of a lagoon on the Susan River Homestead, Alistair Brightman

NORM McLean knows he is better off than many other property owners on the Fraser Coast.

But the owner of Susan River Homestead said times were still tough because of the drought conditions gripping the region.

With their paddocks now brown, Mr McLean has been forced to spend extra money on feed for his horses, which is eating into the business' profits.

But thanks to the dams on the property, there is still access to water - something Mr McLean is grateful for.

Susan River Homestead has 10 dams, a lake and and a swamp and while the dry weather is impacting the water levels, there is still a supply.

Mr McLean said property owners across the region were hoping for rain.

Clotilde Dareoux,20, from France in the swamp area at Susan River Homestead. She is an agricultural science student doing a 3 month internship on the property. The water would normally be over her head when its full. Alistair Brightman

The horses are the business' top priority as they are a major draw-card for visitors.

Watering the paddocks didn't make any difference, but some good overnight rain would see them become green again within a week, he said.

It's not the first time the family has had to survive a dry spell.

In 2017, Skye McLean and her children had to relocate hundreds of fish from their swamp to nearby dams with higher water levels, after the swamp dried up.

A year later, their fortunes had changed, with the children splashing in the same body of water where they had to save the fish, after soaking rain fell across the region.

Fast forward another year and again, the dry conditions have set in at the property.