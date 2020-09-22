Shock resignation at Ipswich council kept quiet for days

A leading figure at the trouble-plagued Ipswich council has quit just five months into her role, with the council keeping the resignation quiet for a week.

Ipswich City Council has kept the resignation of Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle secret for one week after she quit five months into the role amid reports of a fractious working relationship with new Mayor Teresa Harding.

Cr Doyle was appointed Ipswich's deputy mayor in April following fresh local government elections in March for the trouble-plagued council.

The Courier Mail can reveal the council has kept Cr Doyle's resignation under wraps for one week.

Ipswich City Council’s former Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle.

Cr Doyle is understood to have informed Cr Harding last Wednesday that she would not continue in the $138,000 deputy role, but will remain on the council.

Several sources inside the council said Cr Doyle had a fractious relationship with Cr Harding, however it is not known whether that affected her decision.

Ipswich City Council and Cr Doyle have been contacted for comment.

Cr Doyle worked as a banking and finance lawyer for about 25 years before she was elected to Ipswich City Council in March and the deputy mayor position in April.

"I am also very much looking forward to working with and supporting Mayor Harding's vision for this council," she said following her appointment.

"We must get this right, Ipswich is depending on us."

The council's agenda for this week's ordinary meeting notes a new deputy mayor will be appointed.

Ipswich residents voted in nine new councillors in March after the council was put into administration by a State Government order in May 2018.

