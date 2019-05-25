SHOCK SIGHTING: Crocodile spotted at Maryborough Slipway

BOATIES at Maryborough Slipway are on edge after a crocodile was spotted near the pontoon.

The report was made to the Department of Environment and Science on May 16 and wildlife officers have been monitoring the site since then.

April Spadina, owner of Maryborough Slipway, said one of the men had pulled his boat against the pontoon and it was then that he spotted reptile, which he said was two metres long.

When Ms Spadina was told of the sighting, she promptly reported it.

Since then, someone else has reported seeing a mud slide near the area where the crocodile was spotted in the Mary River.

Ms Spadina fears that the animal is lurking in the area and could be a threat to boaties, anglers, rowers and others on the river.

"There is zero visibility in the water," she said.

"It's a bit scary thinking there could be something there that could kill you.

"You would have zero chance."

Boaties are already wary of the waterways in Maryborough, where it is known bull sharks also make their home.

The thought of a resident crocodile is just making them extra cautious, she said.

She's especially concerned for the rowing clubs, whose vessels sometimes overturn in the river.

"It's a horrible thought that a croc might be watching them," she said.

Ms Spadina is hoping a trap might be placed near the slipway for rangers to try to capture the crocodile.

A spokeswoman from DES and wildlife officers have so been unable to confirm its presence.

"Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan," she said.

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings by calling 1300130372.