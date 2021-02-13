SHOCK STATISTICS: Youth homelessness grows on the Coast

New statistics reveal youth homlessness has increased on the Fraser Coast.

The results of the Fraser Coast Youth Homelessness Survey 2020 show 13 per cent of Fraser Coast youth have been homeless at some point, an increase of 7.8 per cent since 2019.

The survey captured feedback from 1107 local young people, roughly 8.7 per cent of the Fraser Coast's youth and was based on 2018 Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

Examples of homelessness included couch surfing or not having a safe place to stay.

Of the young people who reported experiencing homelessness, 14 said they were currently homeless, 26 had been homeless within the last six months and 20 had been homeless within the last year.

A total of 86 young people reported being homeless more than 12 months ago.

The survey also captured data about whether Fraser Coast youth felt safe at home, with 14 per cent reporting they had felt unsafe at home, meanwhile 13.6 per cent reported having run away from home at some stage.

Of those who felt unsafe, 24.79 per cent said fighting between siblings made their living situation difficult.

A total of 17.65 per cent lived with domestic violence and 5.46 per cent did not have safe accommodation.

Of the young who reported running away from home, 69.13 per cent had run away for one to six days, 4.03 per cent for one to two weeks and 5.37 per cent for three to four weeks.

A total of 21.48 per cent had run away for one month or more.

Statistics released by the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre detailing youth homelessness on the Fraser Coast. Photo: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre/ Contributed

Reconnect Youth Centre co-ordinator Melissa Lay from the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre said while the data was concerning, positive steps were being taken towards change.

She said like Reconnect, which works with young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and Our Voice, a 10-week course providing opportunities, training and employment pathways for youth were turning lives around.

All participants in the most recent Our Voice round had secured employment, Ms Lay said and a new round is already under way.

For those who want to make a real difference in the lives of Fraser Coast school students, HBNC is now looking for volunteer Youth Mentors.

More information about becoming a youth mentor can be found here.