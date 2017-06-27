SHOCK: Top cop blows four times the legal limit

DEVASTATED: Officer in charge Miriam Vale, Owen Harms was distraught in court today as he faced up drink driving charges.

AFTER being on the other end of a breathalyser for 34 years, a Gladstone police officer never expected to be looking down the barrel himself.

Sergeant Owen Harms, 50, who has been stationed in Miriam Vale for the past 20 years, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court today on one charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor.

Harms' emotional plea of guilt came after returning a blood alcohol reading of .224%, more than four times the legal limit during a breath test.

Harms broke down in the courtroom upon having the charge read out to him for the offence on May 25 at Miriam Vale.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said at about 3.50pm police found Harms along the Bruce Highway, a short distance from the Lowmead Hotel.

MORE | Gladstone police

>> Gladstone student charged after school-yard bullying turns ugly

>> UPDATE: Man's gun claims found to be 'unsubstantiated'

>> An airport dog's tale

The court heard Harms had come from the funeral of a close friend and decided to stop in at the pub to have a few drinks.

He left the hotel and got into his car, but upon realising he was not fit to drive, he pulled over and called his wife to come and get him.

However, Sgt Stevens said someone at the hotel alerted police to Harms' behaviour and intention to get behind the wheel.

The police arrived before Harms' wife.

Sgt Stevens said it was evident to the attending officers that Harms was intoxicated.

Sgt Stevens said upon the sobering fact that he had blown more than four times the legal limit, Harms became very remorseful and emotional at the scene.

He told officers he knew he was in the wrong to try to drive, but once he realised, he stopped and was waiting for his wife to come and pick him up.

SO SORRY: Owen Harms, pictured in 2015, in his role as the chairman of the Gary Larson Oval Enhancement Group. Jake Jones

However, the reason for stopping at the hotel was for something else entirely; just hours earlier Harms had been told by his doctor that he was now free of bowel cancer.

The same cancer that for the past three years had forced the officer to give up his duties on the streets, take a significant pay cut and work behind a desk.

That, paired with a heart condition, a crippling case of PTSD and severe depression and anxiety, had caused a huge burden for the sergeant and his family.

The court heard the mental conditions were a direct result of some of the scenes the officer had had to face during his confronting career.

Representing Harms in the courtroom, the Queensland Police Union's Troy Schmidt said his client was committed to the Gladstone community and throughout his career had done and achieved extraordinary things, both as an officer and a volunteer.

"During his career this man has attended many fatals and suicides, deaths and horrific scenes," Mr Schmidt said.

Harms again broke down in court when Mr Schmidt recounted a time where the officer was called to a job where a baby needed emergency CPR.

The CPR was unsuccessful and the baby died.

It was a memory that would always haunt the officer, Mr Schmidt said.

Mr Schmidt presented 21 good character references to the courtroom including that of deputy mayor Chris Trevor, the Miriam Vale Lions Club and Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville.

The references described him to be a loving, unquestionably trustworthy and a highly commendable man.

Mr Schmidt said his client was now faced with the likely prospect of demotion and, given his requirement as a police officer to retire at the age of 60, would lose hundreds of thousands in finances.

He said his client's family was suffering greatly.

The court heard Harms had been stood down from duties at Miriam Vale and had been working in Rockhampton.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho commended the sergeant on the work he had done for the community, and said it was quite clear the offending was out of character.

Ms Ho also noted that Harms had made the right choice in pulling over on the highway rather than continuing to drive.

He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months, with a conviction recorded.

Harms told The Observer he was deeply regretful for his actions.

"I'm so sorry," he said.

"I know I have let the Gladstone community down."