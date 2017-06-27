25°
News

SHOCK: Top cop blows four times the legal limit

Sarah Barnham
| 26th Jun 2017 7:20 PM Updated: 27th Jun 2017 7:43 AM
DEVASTATED: Officer in charge Miriam Vale, Owen Harms was distraught in court today as he faced up drink driving charges.
DEVASTATED: Officer in charge Miriam Vale, Owen Harms was distraught in court today as he faced up drink driving charges. Mike Richards GLA040715VALE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER being on the other end of a breathalyser for 34 years, a Gladstone police officer never expected to be looking down the barrel himself.

Sergeant Owen Harms, 50, who has been stationed in Miriam Vale for the past 20 years, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court today on one charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor.

Harms' emotional plea of guilt came after returning a blood alcohol reading of .224%, more than four times the legal limit during a breath test.

Harms broke down in the courtroom upon having the charge read out to him for the offence on May 25 at Miriam Vale.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said at about 3.50pm police found Harms along the Bruce Highway, a short distance from the Lowmead Hotel.

MORE | Gladstone police

>> Gladstone student charged after school-yard bullying turns ugly

>> UPDATE: Man's gun claims found to be 'unsubstantiated'

>> An airport dog's tale

The court heard Harms had come from the funeral of a close friend and decided to stop in at the pub to have a few drinks.

He left the hotel and got into his car, but upon realising he was not fit to drive, he pulled over and called his wife to come and get him.

However, Sgt Stevens said someone at the hotel alerted police to Harms' behaviour and intention to get behind the wheel.

The police arrived before Harms' wife.

Sgt Stevens said it was evident to the attending officers that Harms was intoxicated.

Sgt Stevens said upon the sobering fact that he had blown more than four times the legal limit, Harms became very remorseful and emotional at the scene.

He told officers he knew he was in the wrong to try to drive, but once he realised, he stopped and was waiting for his wife to come and pick him up.

 

SO SORRY: Owen Harms, pictured in 2015, in his role as the chairman of the Gary Larson Oval Enhancement Group.
SO SORRY: Owen Harms, pictured in 2015, in his role as the chairman of the Gary Larson Oval Enhancement Group. Jake Jones

However, the reason for stopping at the hotel was for something else entirely; just hours earlier Harms had been told by his doctor that he was now free of bowel cancer.

The same cancer that for the past three years had forced the officer to give up his duties on the streets, take a significant pay cut and work behind a desk.

That, paired with a heart condition, a crippling case of PTSD and severe depression and anxiety, had caused a huge burden for the sergeant and his family.

The court heard the mental conditions were a direct result of some of the scenes the officer had had to face during his confronting career.

Representing Harms in the courtroom, the Queensland Police Union's Troy Schmidt said his client was committed to the Gladstone community and throughout his career had done and achieved extraordinary things, both as an officer and a volunteer.

"During his career this man has attended many fatals and suicides, deaths and horrific scenes," Mr Schmidt said.

Harms again broke down in court when Mr Schmidt recounted a time where the officer was called to a job where a baby needed emergency CPR.

The CPR was unsuccessful and the baby died.

It was a memory that would always haunt the officer, Mr Schmidt said.

Mr Schmidt presented 21 good character references to the courtroom including that of deputy mayor Chris Trevor, the Miriam Vale Lions Club and Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville.

The references described him to be a loving, unquestionably trustworthy and a highly commendable man.

Mr Schmidt said his client was now faced with the likely prospect of demotion and, given his requirement as a police officer to retire at the age of 60, would lose hundreds of thousands in finances.

He said his client's family was suffering greatly.

The court heard Harms had been stood down from duties at Miriam Vale and had been working in Rockhampton.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho commended the sergeant on the work he had done for the community, and said it was quite clear the offending was out of character.

Ms Ho also noted that Harms had made the right choice in pulling over on the highway rather than continuing to drive.

He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months, with a conviction recorded.

Harms told The Observer he was deeply regretful for his actions.

"I'm so sorry," he said.

"I know I have let the Gladstone community down."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstone police

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

CENSUS: Richer, older and slightly less European

CENSUS: Richer, older and slightly less European

ALMOST a year after Australia fumed at computer screens while trying to fill out the 2016 Census, the data crunchers are giving us a snapshot of ourselves.

Net connection woes still pain Fraser Coast residents

Woman using a laptop computerPhoto: Brett Wortman/Sunshine Coast Daily

The lack of available ports continues to cause headaches for locals

Sounds stripped bare at Music Under Water concert

MUSIC LOVER'S DELIGHT: Fraser Coast Anglican College musicians Ian Slater, (left), Sarah Qian, Liana Van Teijlingen, Ryen Gracey, Tamsyn Grumetza and Mia Van Teijlingen at the Music Under Water performance.

200 people turned up to hear the gorgeous sounds.

7 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast now

10 years of jets at Hervey Bay Airport - Qantaslink flight to Brisbane. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Get those resumes up-to-date, and good luck.

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Wallace proves he is Joshua's top dog

LITTLE HELP: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers Len Gleeson, Allen Birch, Chris Morey and Jason McCloskey give the thumbs up to Wallace the labrador for passing the siren noise test with flying colours. Owners Joshua Podd, 15, and his dad Steven were thrilled with his steadfast performance.

A Pialba car park became a canine classroom last week.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

BRACE yourselves, Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their legendary Super NES console.

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

Great location in Point Vernon

10 Marr Street, Point Vernon 4655

Residential Land Level block only minutes to Gataker's and boat ramps Quiet location 816m2 ... $220,000

Level block only minutes to Gataker's and boat ramps Quiet location 816m2 2 street back from Esplanade Sewer pick up point on the front footpath

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Do not miss out on this, will be sold!.

7 Aqua Court, Toogoom 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH ENSUITE CLOSE TO BEACH This home is located in the beautiful seaside town of Toogoom. Comprises 4 bedrooms, main with ensuite and walk...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquility is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!