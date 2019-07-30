Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Gordon Harvey (not pictured) was only meant to drive down the road from his Buderim home but ended up at Currimundi Marketplace where officers tried to wake him from his drunken slumber about 9pm on July 12.
Mark Gordon Harvey (not pictured) was only meant to drive down the road from his Buderim home but ended up at Currimundi Marketplace where officers tried to wake him from his drunken slumber about 9pm on July 12.
Crime

Shock wake-up for drunk dad found asleep at wheel

Shayla Bulloch
by
30th Jul 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ASLEEP at the wheel of a car parked across multiple bays was how police found a man more than four times the limit who had no idea where he was after a boozy night with friends.

Mark Gordon Harvey was only meant to drive down the road from his Buderim home but ended up at Currimundi Marketplace where officers tried to wake him from his drunken slumber about 9pm on July 12.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said the keys were still in the ignition when he blew a "concerning" reading of 0.213.

The 38-year-old father blamed his drinking on family stress despite a similar offence recorded in his two-page traffic history in 2017.

Harvey's defence lawyer, Temeka Sue-Tin said he was out with mates and couldn't find a lift home, but admitted his actions by pleading guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin warned Harvey the "bottle was becoming too expensive".

"You clearly had no idea how you got there or where you were," she said, before disqualifying his licence for 15 months.

Harvey was also fined $1500 and a conviction was recorded.

caloundra magistrates court driving under the influence scd court sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED:Bay cafe takes the crown for Coast's best coffee

    premium_icon REVEALED:Bay cafe takes the crown for Coast's best coffee

    News Find out which coffee shops made the top 10 list.

    LAST CHANCE: $1 a week for 12 weeks

    LAST CHANCE: $1 a week for 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    New Urangan hub informs migrants

    premium_icon New Urangan hub informs migrants

    News The centre will act as a multicultural hub for the next 12 months.