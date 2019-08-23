SHOCK: You can still buy property at Rainbow Beach for $300k

A spotlight on Rainbow Beach real estate figures for 2018-19. Core Logic Data

THE property market in Rainbow Beach is ticking along nicely according to Michelle Agnew, from Century 21 Platinum Agents.

"It's a fairly selective market here, but we've got investors moving here, families and retirees,” she said.

In the past few years working on the Cooloola Coast, she said the market had remained relatively steady but was expecting to see growth with the completion of the Gympie bypass and as access improves.

"The probability is that accessibility to the Sunshine Coast will make a huge difference. Rainbow will be so much easier to get to. That means sometime soon there will be an increase in the market. It's bound to have a positive impact,” she said.

While the types of buyers are typically those wishing to retire close to the beach or investors looking for a holiday home they can rent out, Ms Agnew said there had been a couple of families that have relocated to the small community and bought businesses in the area.

"It's important to remember with business in Rainbow it's very much seasonal. It's a transient population - we have ebbs and flows of people depending on the time of year,” she said.

Some of those visitors have included A-list celebrity actors Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon and their families, attracted by the gorgeous climate, pristine beaches and very laid-back and relaxed atmosphere that the area around Rainbow Beach offers.

Rainbow Beach has some of the more valuable residential properties in the Gympie region, with beach frontage making the area highly desirable to high-end buyers.

However, homes are still very reasonably priced with single bedroom units selling for about $300,000 depending on position.

Home prices start about the $400,000 mark.

The facilities at Rainbow Beach are good, with a community centre, surf club, hotel, cafes, restaurants, newsagent and convenience store.

Tourists visit the little community fairly steadily throughout the year and peak times are between October and March and during the school holidays.

Each July several thousand anglers swell the population to take part in the Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic.

Fishing is good at Rainbow Beach year-round, as is surfing and diving.

Between May and November, residents and visitors to Rainbow Beach can witness the annual migration of thousands of humpback whales from the water of Antarctica up to the warmer waters of the equatorial Pacific.

Rainbow Beach is also a launching point to the world's biggest sand island, K'gari (formerly known as Fraser Island) and has the world heritage listed Great Sandy Strait on its doorstep.