‘Shocked’: Roma resident’s chance to win $1 million

A Roma resident was in complete and utter shock after finding out they have a chance to take home $1 million this month, alongside staff at the White Bull Tavern who could take home a whopping $50,000 when a national competition comes to town.

The local, who wishes to remain anonymous, has a chance at winning a million dollars on March 30 at the White Bull after entering into Coca Cola's Share a Coke Million Dollar Jug competition.

Owner of the tavern, Ben Cannon said he was contacted by Coca Cola and informed that his staff and the resident have a chance at winning a stack of cash.

"We were the chosen venue out of about 1800 venues across Australia," Mr Cannon said.

"It's just fantastic, particularly for the resident, it will absolutely change their life.

"It's also great for Roma, our small town was picked out of hundreds across the nation … it's truly unbelievable."

The local said every time they purchased a rum and coke at the tavern, they'd go home and enter into the competition daily.

"I could only enter one ticket a day, but entered quite a few times over the course of a month," the resident said.

On the evening of Tuesday, March 30 Coca Cola reps will visit the tavern and the resident will pick from 40 envelopes, each having a nickname written on the front - Legend, Old Mate, Champ and Bogan.

The rules state that the local must select one envelope at a time, without touching, handling or opening any other envelope on display.

Once they have revealed five of the same nicknames, they will win the respective prize outlined on the corresponding nickname.

We cross our fingers that they reveal five 'Legends' which will win the local $1 million.

Worst case scenario, they walk away with $5000.

Staff at the White Bull will repeat the same competition and have the chance to win $50,000.

"We will divide this among all the staff," Mr Cannon said.

"Worst case scenario is we walk away with $1000 … but it'll be so great for the staff taking home $50,000."

The resident said they are remaining cool, calm and collected until March 30 and is trying not to think about it.

"I was at home when I got the call from Coke, then George Cannon came over and we both were in complete shock," the local said.

"I didn't think it was real … I didn't know what to say."

The resident told their family immediately who believed they were absolutely crazy.

But they are remaining positive.

"They'll want to believe me because I'll be giving them a good slice of the money, if I win," they said.

"I'll give family members a good amount, I'm not sure what I'll do with the rest at this stage."

The resident became unemployed in June last year due to COVID-19 and said the money would be an enormous help.