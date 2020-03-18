Shocking attack at Lismore Square over flour shortage

A WOMAN has been viciously assaulted by a man who became infuriated when he found the type of flour he wanted to buy at a Coles supermarket was out of stock.

Senior police officers said they were shocked and disgusted by the man's behaviour and are hoping that CCTV from the Coles Supermarket at Lismore Square will assist them with an early arrest of the man.

The man also allegedly deliberately rammed his trolley to knock over two elderly women before assaulting the store manager.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said officers attended an incident which occurred around 3.30pm yesterday when a man allegedly attacked a woman at the supermarket.

"The man ‒ who is described as Caucasian, in his mid-50s with grey-brown hair in a bun ‒ pinned a staff member against a shelf with a trolley, punched her in the face, then elbowed her in the breast after he could not get the flour he wanted," Insp Cloake said.

"He stood behind a 45-year-old woman working as a merchandiser and began complaining that stocks of foods were unavailable.

"After ramming his trolley to pin her against the shelves, he punched her in the left side of her jaw with his right hand and stock his right elbow into her breast.

"He also rammed his trolley against two 70-year-old women, knocking them to the ground, causing one woman to hurt her hip."

Insp Cloake said the man was then approached by the store manager and a security guard.

"The man struck the 36-year-old manager to his body with an elbow and was then escorted from the store and left on what has been described a white girl's bicycle."

Insp Cloake said the man has been described as being in his mid-50s, 170cm tall, of medium build.

"He was unshaven with a two day growth, wearing dark jeans, a grey-black collared T-shirt, a black backpack and sunglasses, with a matt black bike helmet," he said.

"Police are investigating the incident and using CCTV from the shopping centre to identify the assault and locate the man."

He said photos will shortly be distributed and called on anyone with information to contact police.

"We call upon people to remain calm and deal with matters in a civil manner," he said.

"Police are taking serious action with these incidents."