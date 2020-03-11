Menu
Beer and cigarettes generic
Shocking behaviour sees drunken man eat off other patron’s plates

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
11th Mar 2020 11:54 AM
Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE was lost for words when hearing how a man started eating off other people’s plates during a drunken visit to a Maryborough bistro.

Bradley John Cook pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunk and disorderly behaviour and failing to leave a licensed premises.

Magistrate Graeme Tatnell heard how Cook tipped over all the ashtrays in the eating area at the Carriers Arms while looking for cigarette butts he could use.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said Cook then took several plates from the dining area that still had food on them and started eating.

“He was approached by the bar manager and asked to leave,” Sgt Stagoll explained.

She said the manager tried to clear the plates but Cook grabbed at them and tried to pull them away.

The court heard how Cook ignored a second request to leave the venue.

“He got up and walked over to another table where elderly ladies were sitting and started eating off one of their plates,” Sgt Stagoll said.

Cook eventually left the bistro and was located by police in Walker St.

Mr Tatnell heard the officers also observed Cook was severely intoxicated.

“I just hope you would never act like that when sober,” the magistrate replied.

He said the ordeal would have caused significated stress to the elderly patrons.

Cook, who represented himself in court, responded he had just gone through a break-up and turned to the bottle.

He described his actions as being completely out of character.

Cook told Mr Tatnell he had not consumed any alcohol in two weeks and started training.

The magistrate said he believed Cook was remorseful for his actions and took his limited and dated criminal history into account when punishing him.

“To be so drunk that you would eat off other people’s plates is something you need to do a lot of work on,” Mr Tatnell said.

Cook was fined $600 for his behaviour.

A conviction was not recorded.

The former employee of the bistro told the magistrate was also banned by management from entering the Carriers Arms.

