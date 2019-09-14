Menu
The moment the cars collide. Picture: Only in Guildford Facebook page
News

Shocking crash leads to carjacking

14th Sep 2019 7:30 PM

Tunnel security cameras have shown the dramatic moment two cars crash at high speed, sending one rolling.

Police said just before 12.30am Saturday two cars - a Mazda and Range Rover - were involved in a collision in the M5 tunnel near the intersection of Marsh Street, Arncliffe, in Sydney.

They said when two men from a Honda that wasn't involved in the crash stopped to help, five men from the Mazda then entered the Honda.

 

The moment the cars collide. Picture: Only in Guildford Facebook page
The crash sent one of the cars rolling. Picture: Only in Guildford Facebook page
Police said they were told the men threatened the driver of the Honda with a knife, before driving away towards Marsh Street.

No one was injured as a result of either incident.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who sees a black Honda Accord sedan with NSW registration 'EDB35X' to not approach the occupants, but to contact triple-0 or Crime Stoppers.

Inquiries by officers from St George Police Area Command into the incidents are continuing.

Police said two men who stopped to help were threatened with a knife. Picture: Only in Guildford Facebook page
They’re looking for a black Honda Accord sedan. Picture: Only in Guildford Facebook page
