Shocking homemade weapon designed for dog training

A mental health advocate found with a homemade electric cattle prod in his car told police he was planning on using it to train his dogs.

Hoane Joseph Kahu pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to possessing the weapon.

The court heard on in the early hours of Thursday, August 6 police spoke to Kahu at McDonalds on Dawson Pde in Keperra where he told police he was visiting his brother in Gaythorne.

They again saw Kahu's car at Gaythorne where he was observed swerving on the road.

Kahu, 36, was eventually intercepted at the Everton Hills 7/11 where he blew a negative breath test.

He allowed police to search his vehicle and they found a metal bar in the pocket behind the front passenger seat.

The metal bar had a switch that when activated sparked an electrical current across metal prongs when switched on.

Kahu told the court that the cattle prod-like device had been intended for use in training his dogs in a similar fashion to using a shock collar.

But the court heard he had not used the home made cattle prod on his dogs.

The court heard Kahu and his partner had started a not-for-profit organisation called Mind Militia to help remove the stigma surrounding mental health conditions.

Kahu was fined $350 and the cattle prod was forfeited. A conviction was not recorded.

