Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: Twitter @_its_me_sandy
Picture: Twitter @_its_me_sandy
Health

Shocking images of packed trains

by Shannon Molloy
13th May 2020 3:45 PM

Health authorities in Adelaide will meet this afternoon about overcrowding on trains that has made social distancing impossible.

Our friends at The Adelaide Advertiser report that mechanical issues in recent days has seen services slashed, resulting in packed carriages.

Health and transport officials inspected Adelaide Metro trains this morning to see firsthand what's happening and will review the findings this afternoon.

 

Photo Corey Wolf.
Photo Corey Wolf.

It goes without saying, but South Australian Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas declared that it's not the the time "to have trains chock-a-block".

"What we've seen on both the Outer Harbor line and the Gawler line are very crowded trains at the exact time that we should be doing the opposite," Mr Malinauskas told the Advertiser.

"People still need to be observing social distancing (but) they also need to be able to get to work, which is why (Premier) Steven Marshall should really reverse his cuts to public transport, put on ice his program of privatisation, so we can actually see public transport operating in a fashion that is consistent with the health requirements."

A train full of people. Dan Foster/ @back_2basics
A train full of people. Dan Foster/ @back_2basics

 

Transport Minister Stephan Knoll said the coronavirus crisis had slowed down maintenance progress on brown trains.

Locals have slammed the state of things, taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

In a Facebook comment, Kerin Matz said she had purchased face masks to wear during her commute.

"It's incredibly unsafe for all commuters. There are no staff monitoring the amount of passengers or ensuring social distancing is in place. It's impossible."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic public transport social distancing trains

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        Two biggest risk factors when queuing

        premium_icon Two biggest risk factors when queuing

        News Queuing for 15 minutes puts you in virus danger zone

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        Watchers birding from home

        premium_icon Watchers birding from home

        News Birdwatching inside the travel zones, individually or in pairs.