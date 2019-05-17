Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

SHOCKING: M'boro event to shine light on elder abuse

Carlie Walker
by
17th May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ELDER abuse can often be a silent crime, with the fear victims feel enabling perpetrators to get away with it.

That's why Maryborough City Progress Association president Kylie Nitz is hosting an event to shine a light on a topic she believes has been overlooked for too long.

The event will be held on June 14 from 11.30am to 1.30pm at Maryborough's Senior Citizen's Club.

Police will attend the event, helping to raise awareness of how to get support and how to recognise the signs of abuse.

Ms Nitz said there was an alarmingly high number of cases on the Fraser Coast.

She said while the prevention of domestic violence was being more openly discussed in the community, elder abuse was still a taboo subject and one society needed to address.

Ms Nitz said it could include physical, mental or financial abuse, as well as isolation.

"It is cruel and disgusting," she said.

More Stories

elder abuse fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    NOT NOW, NOT EVER: Draw a line in the sand

    premium_icon NOT NOW, NOT EVER: Draw a line in the sand

    News Rough patches of sand were carved out on Scarness Beach to pay respect to the Fraser Coast's silent victims.

    • 17th May 2019 12:22 AM
    Man hurls death threat over missing wallet

    premium_icon Man hurls death threat over missing wallet

    Crime The man refused to back down

    • 17th May 2019 12:09 AM
    Fraser Coast will still be represented, Nationals MPs say

    premium_icon Fraser Coast will still be represented, Nationals MPs say

    News Neither member lives in the Fraser Coast

    • 17th May 2019 12:01 AM
    HINKLER CANDIDATE: Why I chose Fraser Anning's party

    premium_icon HINKLER CANDIDATE: Why I chose Fraser Anning's party

    News Anning's Hinkler candidate took an anti-PC stance

    • 17th May 2019 12:01 AM