SHOCKING: M'boro event to shine light on elder abuse

ELDER abuse can often be a silent crime, with the fear victims feel enabling perpetrators to get away with it.

That's why Maryborough City Progress Association president Kylie Nitz is hosting an event to shine a light on a topic she believes has been overlooked for too long.

The event will be held on June 14 from 11.30am to 1.30pm at Maryborough's Senior Citizen's Club.

Police will attend the event, helping to raise awareness of how to get support and how to recognise the signs of abuse.

Ms Nitz said there was an alarmingly high number of cases on the Fraser Coast.

She said while the prevention of domestic violence was being more openly discussed in the community, elder abuse was still a taboo subject and one society needed to address.

Ms Nitz said it could include physical, mental or financial abuse, as well as isolation.

"It is cruel and disgusting," she said.