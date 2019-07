A TEENAGE boy has lost his licence and been handed a hefty fine after he was caught doing 117km/h in a 50km zone.

The 17-year-old P-plater was stopped by police on Queen St in Maryborough about 5.23pm on Monday.

The driver could offer no reasonable excuse for his high speed.

As a result, he was issued with a traffic notice for $1245, lost eight demerit points and was given a six months licence suspension.