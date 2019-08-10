Shocking number of child abuse reports on Fraser Coast

SUSPECTED cases of child abuse were reported at a rate of almost two a day over the course of a year on the Fraser Coast.

New statistics, revealed exclusively by the Chronicle, show for the 12 months to March 31 there were 642 reports of child abuse in the Maryborough Child Safety Service Centre region that required investigation.

During the same period, there were 281 children in care case-managed by the Maryborough Child Safety Service Centre, which was a decrease of 2.4 per cent since the same time last year.

Last month a shocking case of child abuse came to light when Maryborough's Jesse Lee James, 29, was sentenced for his violent attack on a two-year-old girl.

The girl was left with serious injuries, including fractures to her back and pelvis.

Earlier in the year, the tragic deaths of Charmaine McLeod and her four children made headlines when she crashed her vehicle in Kumbia in an apparent murder-suicide.

In a Facebook post before her death, Ms McLeod appeared to reveal child services had been involved with the family for several months.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said she could not comment on any individual cases.

"However, what I can say is that where a child who is known to the child protection system dies or suffers a serious injury there is a two-tier review process in place to make sure it is thoroughly investigated," she said.

In June, Stephen Bennett, Shadow Minister for Child Safety, Youth, Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, accused the State Government of putting children at risk.

"The recent Queensland Budget revealed that the Department of Child Safety under Minister Di Farmer had failed to meet any of its targets on the number of children subject to protective orders in 2018-19," he said.

"And it was further recently revealed that in South East Queensland only 27.9 per cent of investigations commenced within time-frame in the year ending September 2018."

But Ms Farmer yesterday said Mr Bennett was being "disingenuous" in criticising the government's child protection record.

"Given the LNP did not take a single child safety policy to the 2017 elections, Mr Bennett should be reflecting on the LNP's sacking of 225 permanent and 177 temporary child safety officers when in power," she said.

"As the Minister responsible for child safety in the Palaszczuk Government, my first priority is to repair the damage inflicted on communities by a reactionary LNP, which would rather punish than try to help some of our most vulnerable Queenslanders.

"This government and my department are committed to making sure vulnerable children are kept safe from harm and have every opportunity to succeed in life."