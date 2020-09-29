Menu
Crime

Shocking Sydney coward punch captured on CCTV

by Nick Hansen
29th Sep 2020 7:45 PM
Police have released shocking CCTV of a man they claim coward punched a stranger in the back of the head, possibly causing him brain damage, after the pair simply bumped each other as they passed in a Sydney street.

"It was an innocuous bump that would happen between any persons on the street at any given time," Leichhardt Police Detective Acting Inspector Michael Egan-Hirst told The Daily Telegraph.

A man jogging from the scene after the attack.
Police will allege the man, believed to be in his 20s, took a few steps past the initial contact before turning around, following the 60-year-old man and punching him in the back of the head at the corner of Bay and Grose streets in Glebe about 10.45am on September 18.

The man's skull cracked on the pavement outside Broadway Shopping Centre where he was left unconscious and police now fear he may suffer permanent brain damage.

"It was as bad as it gets when you see a king hit on CCTV footage," Insp Egan-Hirst said.

"The victim himself says he doesn't feel the same."

The alleged offender is captured jogging lightly away from the scene. His face is clearly depicted on CCTV - there were dozens of witnesses - and police are urging the man to come forward.

"Hand yourself in otherwise we're going to come for you," Insp Egan-Hirst said.

Police want anyone who can identify the man in the CCTV to contact them immediately.

Police said the hooded man did not appear agitated before the incident.
Insp Egan-Hirst said the man did not appear angry in the moments before the alleged attack.

"He doesn't look agitated, he does have a hood up but it was raining that day," Insp Egan-Hirst said.

"I would say he was walking normally.

"It was a completely unprovoked attack … the definition of a coward punch."

The victim had a 25cm laceration to his head including a fracture to the skull.

He underwent surgery at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and has since been released, however the attack has left him feeling scared, Insp Egan Hirst said.

"He doesn't have any recollection of the incident whatsoever and has no motive to hurt him," he said.

He added the alleged attacker is facing a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent if arrested.

He was captured on CCTV running along Parramatta Rd and Franklin St.

Originally published as Shocking Sydney coward punch captured on CCTV

