Shocking threat to share explicit messages after sex

A BARGARA man threatened to tell police a Nerang man had an interest in young boys if he was not paid $1000.

Gilbert Roy Kelk, 55, made the threats after meeting the man on a dating site and then meeting up for sex.

Before meeting Kelk claimed he was a high end stripper.

The pair also exchanged explicit text messages which included mention of young boys.

After the pair slept together, they argued and Kelk was kicked out of the other man's Nerang home.

Kelk then threatened the man he would tell police he had an interest in young boys with the text messages as proof if he was not paid in cash.

He also threatened to expose the other man as gay to his neighbours.

Kelk pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to three counts of demanding property with menaces.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Hynes said the pair met in January 2013.

He said on January 18, 2013 Kelk demanded $200 which was paid into his bank account.

The next day Kelk demanded $300 which was also paid.

On the third day Kelk asked for $500, which the man refused to pay. He instead went to police.

"He paid Kelk for his silence and then he (the victim) went to police," Mr Hynes said.

The court was told Kelk was charged in 2013 but failed to appear in court in 2014.

Police did not catch up with Kelk until December last year when Kelk was placed in custody for 107 days.

Judge Paul Smith sentenced Kelk to nine months prison which was suspended with the time in custody declared.

"It is a serious matter to demand these moneys like that," Mr Smith said.

Barrister David Funch, instructed by the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Service, said Kelk now lived in Bargara, near Bundaberg, and was receiving medical treatment for an "enormous" lump on his back.

The court was told Kelk had a tough upbringing which included malnutrition and neglect.

Mr Funch said Kelk had rehabilitated and had not offended in the past five years.