Man 'armed with knife' challenges police to shoot him

UPDATE, 10.30PM: Police negotiations with a man holed up inside a Mackay apartment complex have entered the second hour.

Officers on scene are continuing trying to talk to the man who was heard threatening police, challenging them to a shoot out.

A police spokeswoman said the man was possibly armed with a knife and was inside a unit at the complex.

The spokeswoman said the man had no obvious injuries.

The incident was confined to the unit with no risk to other residents, the spokeswoman said.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on standby at the scene.

Intermittent loud music has reverberated from the property, with the man heard yelling, "F*** off."

"The negotiator is still communicating with the man," the police spokeswoman said.

EARLIER, 9.20PM: POLICE are negotiating with a man holed up inside a Mackay apartment complex after responding to reports of a disturbance.

The man, believed to be in a rear unit of the complex on Shakespeare St near the CBD, was heard challenging police, urging them to shoot him.

Witnesses told the Daily Mercury the man also hurled abuse at the police, calling officers obscenities.

"I'm going to go you *****," the man was heard yelling.

"Shoot me, shoot me. Stab me.

"You want a shoot out then? Then let's go."

Five police units are on scene with officers inside the complex.

A police spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mercury officers responded to reports of a disturbance just after 8.30pm.

The first officers arrived within five minutes.

The spokesman said officers on scene were negotiating with the man.