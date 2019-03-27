Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shooters' open season after rifle range sold to council

Blake Antrobus
by
27th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S nothing Roy Muller wouldn't give to help sharpen his shooting.

Despite having a premier rifle range right in the Heritage City, the president of Maryborough Rifle Range and champion shooter is forced to travel between Gympie and Bundaberg just to practice for competitions.

But a new agreement between the council and the Federal Government could change all that. Under a contract with the Department of Defence, the Fraser Coast Regional Council will purchase the rifle range through an off-market sale process, effectively giving the council ownership of the site.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the sale would allow competition shooting, which has been a long-standing activity in the region, to recommence and enable the existing rifle club to grow and generate new membership.

The club has not used the rifle range for several years due to ownership problems dating back more than seven years.

Mr Muller said the agreement meant a lot to the club because of the opportunities it presented for shooters representing Australia.

"In August I'm going over to South Africa to shoot in the World Championships, at least now within a month or two I'll have somewhere to train, before, I had none," Mr Muller said.

The club also has plans to expand the range to construct a 20-bay air rifle range and barrel testing facility.

"We will need funding from different government grants if we can get it," Mr Muller said.

The Department of Defence and the council are finalising a contract of sale for the site.

fccouncil fcpolitics federal government fraser coast regional council maryborough rifle range
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bravery, service of police officers recognised

    premium_icon Bravery, service of police officers recognised

    News MEN and women in blue often grace the pages of this paper, pictured at crime scenes or a courthouse in their official capacities.

    • 27th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    ELECTION: New independent candidate puts hand up for Hinkler

    premium_icon ELECTION: New independent candidate puts hand up for Hinkler

    News David Norman is sick of politics as usual.

    • 27th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Story of: Ross Cotton

    premium_icon Story of: Ross Cotton

    News Pier markets mastermind recalls a life of hard work.

    • 27th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Accused Red Rooster robber hopped up on cane toad poison

    premium_icon Accused Red Rooster robber hopped up on cane toad poison

    Crime The man claims to have no memory of his alleged crimes