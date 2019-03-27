Shooters' open season after rifle range sold to council

THERE'S nothing Roy Muller wouldn't give to help sharpen his shooting.

Despite having a premier rifle range right in the Heritage City, the president of Maryborough Rifle Range and champion shooter is forced to travel between Gympie and Bundaberg just to practice for competitions.

But a new agreement between the council and the Federal Government could change all that. Under a contract with the Department of Defence, the Fraser Coast Regional Council will purchase the rifle range through an off-market sale process, effectively giving the council ownership of the site.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the sale would allow competition shooting, which has been a long-standing activity in the region, to recommence and enable the existing rifle club to grow and generate new membership.

The club has not used the rifle range for several years due to ownership problems dating back more than seven years.

Mr Muller said the agreement meant a lot to the club because of the opportunities it presented for shooters representing Australia.

"In August I'm going over to South Africa to shoot in the World Championships, at least now within a month or two I'll have somewhere to train, before, I had none," Mr Muller said.

The club also has plans to expand the range to construct a 20-bay air rifle range and barrel testing facility.

"We will need funding from different government grants if we can get it," Mr Muller said.

The Department of Defence and the council are finalising a contract of sale for the site.