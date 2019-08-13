Shooters target come and try day

BITE THE BULLET: The SSAA Fraser Coast branch are hosting a come and try day at its pistol range on Sunday, August 18.

THE Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Fraser Coast will have a come and try day on August 18 for anyone interested in testing their skill of sports shooting.

There is more to shooting than just trying to hit a bulls eye on a target down range.

It is an activity that requires proficiency tests of accuracy, safety, precision, speed and also be a lot of fun for the shooter.

Event co-ordinator Michelle Allan said its fun seeing how much first time shooters enjoy themselves and also wanted to dispel some myths about the sport.

"The day is to encourage people to come out and have a go at shooting and see what it is all about,” Michelle said.

"Also its not just for the boys only sport but for juniors and ladies to have a go.

"Safety is important with these first time shooters and the person will be one-on-one with a range officer and they will get to use a pistol, rifle and shotgun.”

There will be two sessions run on the day from 9am to noon and 1pm to 4pm and already interest is growing for the come and try day.

President of the Fraser Coast branch Dave Allan said sports shooting is growing in Australia and successful participants can go on to further club, state or national representation.

"We encourage families to come down and join in the fun and safety is a priority of the club and its members.”

Dave also said it was important to squash any negative perceptions in the community surrounding the sport.

The activity will cost $15 per person and include ammunition, hearing protection and firearms to use.

Bookings are essential and for more information email eventsq50@gmail.com, please bring cash, no eftpos available.

The event is open to adults and children over the age of 11 years (with parental supervision). Children under 11 are welcomed as spectators.

Visitors must wear closed-in shoes, bring safety glasses, hat, sunscreen and photo id or students bring school id.

The guns and ammunition will be supplied and disposable ear plugs will be available to shooters on the day.

Two session times - 9am to noon and 1pm to 4pm.

Located at 933 Churchill Mines Road, cost is $15.

There will be a BBQ sausage sizzle, coffee and cold drinks to purchase.