Shooting range reopens with a bang

OPENING SHOTS: President of the Maryborough Rifle and Pistol Club Roy Muller aims his custom .22 rifle. Photo: Stuarrt Fast

THE opening shots have been fired on the Maryborough Rifle and Pistol Club’s newly reopened shooting range after an eight year hiatus.

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien and Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Denis Chapman fired the first shots to mark the official reopening.

MRPC President Roy Muller said the opening of the range was great and gave the club’s members a place to train and would breath new life into the club.

Mr Muller said since the announcement of the club reopening, the club has had 87 inquiries regarding shooting sports.

He was confident the refurbishment of the Maryborough complex had made it the best shooting range in Australia.

The refurbishment of the range included renovating the premises, new roofs, external walls, upgrading targets with bullet catchers and lead decontamination.

Mr Muller thanked the efforts of MP Llew O’Brien and the Fraser Coast Council for supporting the reopening of the range.

OPENING SHOTS: Federal MP Llew O'Brien (front) and Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman (back), fire the first shots on the newly opened range. Photo: Stuart Fast

Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman said the great facility had “been closed for too long.”

Mr Chapman was confident the reopened complex would keep local shooters in Maryborough as they would not have to travel out of the city for local competitions.

He was hopeful the new complex would draw competitions and events to Maryborough and improve the local economy.

Federal MP Llew O’Brien said the facilities were on track to become a world class centre for sport shooters.

Mr O’Brien said the reopening of the range was a great example of federal and local governments working together for the people of their electorate.

“Having this facility reopened will be a great boost to the region’s sporting groups and will attract recreational shooters from further afield,” Mr O’Brien said.

Mr Muller encouraged young people to try rifle shooting and target shooting, saying it was one of the safest sports to participate in.