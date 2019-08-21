Menu
FEELING LUCKY? Walker St Store Granville owner Jig Patel with staff Emily Bates (left) and Julie Berry now offers Lotto.
Shop offering a chance to be a millionaire

Boni Holmes
21st Aug 2019 7:06 AM
NOW you can play your favourite Lotto games at Walker St Express Granville.

The convenience store now offers all your Lotto and scratchies after customers inundated owner Jig Patel and his staff with enquiries.

Jig said there was a big demand for it.

"Since we opened our customers were asking when we were going to put in the Lotto and scratchies," he said.

"We have been working on it since the day we opened but it just took a little longer."

He said their customers were really excited

"We have received a great response even after only having it available for just over a week.

"We appreciate the support with a lot of customers telling us they like to stay on this side of the bridge."

The store has been opened since last April and Jig said they offer great customer service.

They stock everything for your day-to-day needs including a large variety of groceries, take-away hot and cold foods and general convenience items like bread, milk and newspapers.

"Our customer support has given us confidence to keep on building what they say is already great.

"We are here to listen and support the Granville community."

 

 

 

Walker St Express Granville, 24 Odessa St is open weekdays from 4am-8.30pm and weekends 5am-8.30pm every day of the year.

Phone 4121 3311.

