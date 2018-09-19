Shop owner fined $1000 for sexually assaulting teen employee

A 43-YEAR-OLD businessman has pleaded guilty to smacking a teenage employee on the bottom and telling her he'd continue to do so if she was "naughty".

Bundy Fresh owner Glenn Ashley Pennington was yesterday fined $1000 for sexually assaulting a young staff member three times a few years ago.

Originally listed for trial on Tuesday, Pennington pleaded guilty only minutes before the scheduled proceedings were set to start when several other charges against him, including a stalking indictment, were dropped by the prosecution.

Bundaberg District Court was told the charges came about after the married father-of-one slapped the girl on her bottom about six times over a two week period.

Despite calling Pennington's behaviour "inexcusable and insidious", Judge William Everson grappled over whether he should record convictions for the three crimes during yesterday's sentencing.

"In the scale of things, the consequences of recording a conviction for low-level offending like this can be quite serious," he told Crown Prosecutor Mark Whitbread, who agreed Judge Everson had total discretion as to whether a conviction was recorded.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said Pennington was sorry and asked if his penalty could be handed down in the form of compensation for the girl "as an indication of his remorse and regret for the discomfort she has suffered".

But Judge Everson refused, arguing Mr Cassidy's client couldn't have his cake and eat it too.

"If he wanted to make restitution he could've ... If I'm going to fine him that's a punishment of reflecting the denunciation of what he's done. He can't have it both ways," he said.

The court heard the Childers man had a very limited criminal history with only one prior court appearance since 1996. He has not served any time in prison.

"He told police in his interview that he would smack her on the bottom if she was naughty, and she replied he would have to catch her first," Judge Everson said.

"He said he'd interpreted her responses as consent and smacked her on the bottom in a playful manner on about six occasions."

On the last occasion, Pennington sneaked up behind the girl while she was wrapping produce and smacked her on the bottom again.

The girl said she was sick of him touching her and punched him in the chest, shortly after which she quit her job.

A complaint was made to police the following year.

Calling the incident a "serious abuse of power", Judge Everson said Pennington's "predatory conduct" as an employer and a person more than 20 years her senior would have been very distressing for the teenager.

But Mr Cassidy blamed his actions on a misunderstanding.

"Your Honour would need to hear the whole (police) interview (where) he said, given the response and the way she said those things, that's the way he interpreted it. I accept the offending is concerning, but ... (the complainant) is a very bubbly young girl...", he said.

Interrupting him, Judge Everson said: "Oh look, I'm not interested in this rubbish. You don't go touching young girls who work for you. You don't say you'll slap their bottom if they're naughty, you just don't do that sort of thing.

"She might have been a bubbly young girl but she didn't deserve this. I think when she says 'I'm sick of you touching me' and she punches him, it's a pretty good indication she's not thinking it's a game and I don't get how he could think otherwise unless he's particularly thick-skinned or stupid."

No convictions were recorded. A restraining order against Pennington was made.