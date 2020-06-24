SHOPFRONT SHOWCASE: Maryborough’s heritage on display

Shopfront campaign – Maryborough's Ginger Maryland at one the shopfronts involved in the campaign. Photo: Cody Fox

Shopfront campaign – Maryborough's Ginger Maryland at one the shopfronts involved in the campaign. Photo: Cody Fox

PROUD Maryborough resident Ginger Maryland has devised a plan to enhance Maryborough’s commercial streetscape, and to promote the heritage city’s festivals.

Ms Maryland has approval from owners of vacant CBD shops to use their windows for her Shopfront Showcase project displaying costumes from Maryborough’s festivals and inspiring locals to make their own.

“People have been developing their creative skills at home during the Covid restrictions,” she said.

“They can now search op shops and antique shops for clothing and accessories to wear when the festivals come around again.”

Ms Maryland was confident nearby clothing shops, craft stores and cafes would benefit from foot traffic when people stopped to look in the shop windows.

“The owners and agents retain the keys, and I ensure the shops look attractive to potential purchasers and tenants,” she said.

“This is a feel good project, where everybody wins.”

She said shop owners and real estate agents supported the project, and four vacant shopfronts had been made available.

“Dr Michael Monsour has generously allowed access to front windows of the historic Beehive Emporium in Adelaide St, which now showcases costumes from the Mary Poppins Festival,” she said.

Several vacant shops near the corner of Adelaide St and Kent St have become available through Justen Tillman of VIP Realty.

“The Shopfront Showcase project is a creative way to use these vacant spaces and assist in the CBD beautification program run by the Fraser Coast Regional Council,” Mr Tillman said.

Ms Maryland hoped these displays could become a template to promote regional heritage in towns across the state.