Shopper’s photo sparks Aldi trolley debate

A shopper has vented her frustration online after she revealed what an Aldi cashier suggested when paying for her groceries.

If you feel rushed when you're at an Aldi checkout, you're not alone.

The German supermarket is known for its speedy checkout process, something the company has previously said is part of the reason it can offer such low prices.

But a woman has sparked a heated online debate after she claimed an Aldi cashier tried to enforce a checkout rule she wasn't aware of during a recent shopping trip.

After selecting a handful of items, the woman in question headed to the checkout armed with a bag.

But as she tried to load her groceries into the bag, she claims she was told she "bring a trolley" next time she loads her groceries.

Taking to the popular Facebook group Aldi Mums, the Melbourne woman explained she recently visited her local Aldi store to grab a "few" items for dinner before heading over to the pay register.

An Aldi shopper from Melbourne shared this photo of her 10 grocery items to Facebook, claiming that despite it being a small group of products, she was told to load it in a trolley to save more time. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums

The woman’s post about the cashier’s suggestion has attracted more than 2000 likes and hundreds of comments. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums

But what happened next left her feeling "really annoyed".

"When the cashier starts scanning them through and I place them into a bag, he said to me 'next time you come into the store bring a trolley to load your groceries into'," she wrote in the post.

"I said 'OK', but then as I was preparing to pay I said 'sorry, why do I need to bring a trolley?'

"He said 'to load your groceries into, to make it faster for the other customers'."

In her furious rant, she went on to say "I was so irritated by this. I HAVE 10 ITEMS MATE."

Her post, which features a snap of her 10 grocery items has since attracted more than 2000 likes and hundreds of comments from stunned shoppers also weighing in on the staffer's suggestion.

Aldi Australia recommends customers who have ‘multiple items’ to load them in a trolley at checkout then pack it in a bag, to save time. Picture: Marco Del Grande

"For only a few items like this I'd definitely only have a bag/my own basket as well. Very silly to get a giant deep trolley for only a bags worth," one woman responded.

"That's ridiculous with how many items you had! Fair enough if you were trying to load a whole belt full into bags but that shop is tiny!!!!" another shopper said.

"I went in for three items once. And the lady said the same to me and I laughed at her," a third added.

"I agree with you. If you want to load a small number of items into a bag that's fine. Faster for other customers ... that is their problem, (Aldis) NOT yours. Stick to your guns (bag)," said a fourth.

However, not everyone was of the same view with some saying it is actually quicker to just whack items in a trolley.

Many people agreed with the woman saying for just 10 items, a trolley isn’t warranted. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums

The suggestion left fellow Aldi shoppers furious. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums

"I grab a trolley every time. Regardless of how many or how few items I'm getting. Straight into the trolley and out to the car to pack. Don't pack at the register," one woman said.

"Aldi staff are told to encourage customers to use trolleys to save time at the registers. The poor guy was just doing as he is told," a former Aldi employee said.

"I know this because I used to work there. If you want express lines, trolleys without coins and everything else you all whinge about go to Coles or Woolworths … simple really."

An Aldi Australia spokesperson told news.com.au that while using a trolley to shop at their stores isn't a policy, they "recommend" customers use one when purchasing "multiple products as it saves time at the register".

The amount of items were not specified.

"While I know that this is supposed to make things 'faster', it really doesn't work for me," one customer said.

Instead many have suggested other alternatives to speed up the process, including an introduction of express lanes and self-checkout registers, saying it is "really needed".

"I have always said they need an express lane because there is (sic) times I only have two or three things and I have to wait behind full trolleys," one shopper said.

However many came to Aldi’s defence. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums

Some people suggested those who want express lanes and self-service to shop elsewhere. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums

But don't expect this to happen anytime soon, with Aldi Australia confirming they currently have "no plans" to trial stores with self-service check-outs.

"Feedback has told us that our shoppers prefer face-to-face interactions at registers, and that they are an important part of their in-store experience."

The spokesperson said the current store format enables them to focus on creating the "best possible in-store experience while continuing to deliver high-quality products at permanently low prices".

