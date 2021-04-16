Shopping centre pest took weapon to school

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to jail after multiple offences, mostly across Hervey Bay, including assault occasioning bodily harm, stealing and possession of a knife in a school.

Jaycob Ronald Evans pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm and public nuisance.

The charges stemmed from an incident where he punched a man in the face outside Stockland, Hervey Bay on November 6, 2019.

The court heard he had been arguing with a woman when he threw a milk container onto the ground, splashing people nearby.

"A witness has approached (Evans) telling him to apologise … (Evans) then began abusing (her), calling her names like 'f***ing s**t'," Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kim Harwood said.

Evans was charged for offences which he was previously granted bail for, before failing to appear “in fear of going to prison”.

A man, who was with the witness and believed she was in harm's way, approached Evans.

Evans punched the man before running away from the scene, where another witness then called police.

The court heard of a separate offence, possession of a knife in a school, on December 5 last year when, after telling police there were no sharps in his bag, officers found a "medical scalpel" which Evans had "forgotten about".

Evans also pleaded guilty to stealing charge relating to the theft of a $99 drone from King IT on February 1 last year along with multiple breaches of bail and failing to appear in court.

Evans was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment each for the assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing charges.

For the fail to appear, Evans received one month imprisonment, and a $1,000 fine for the remaining offences, while the medical scalpel was forfeited.

Evans' parole release date was set for May 14.