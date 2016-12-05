33°
Opinion

OUR SAY: $8 million revamp exactly what we needed to hear

Carlie Walker
| 5th Dec 2016 12:00 PM Updated: 12:45 PM
Maryborough Central on the block of Alice, Richmond, Bazaar and Albert Sts, is receiving a major refurbishment.Photo Boni Holmes / Maryborough Herald
Maryborough Central on the block of Alice, Richmond, Bazaar and Albert Sts, is receiving a major refurbishment.Photo Boni Holmes / Maryborough Herald Boni Holmes

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S fair to say that the new announcement from Maryborough Central Shopping Centre is exactly what the Heritage City needed to hear.

This year has been a tough one on many fronts.

Businesses have closed including two major supermarkets at the Alice St shopping centre, and times have been challenging economically across the region.

But the news of the $8 million refurbishment of the shopping centre is very heartening and the promise of new jobs in January is a very welcome way to end the year.

Finding employment is difficult on the Fraser Coast.

But one feels that thanks to the persistence of people like Maryborough Central owner Richard Chen, our region is finally turning a corner and there are good times ahead.

If people continue to invest and welcome new opportunities and employ people, the Fraser Coast will continue to go ahead in leaps and bounds and we all know that this area has a great deal of potential.

It's also great news that a new supermarket will open at Maryborough Central, a different style of grocery store than the ones we are used to.

It's a great way to start the new year.

Bring on 2017.
 

We'd love to know your thoughts on the new shopping complex. Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  jobs maryborough revamp shopping centre

Just In

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Party-goer left with smashed teeth after brawl in Hervey Bay

Party-goer left with smashed teeth after brawl in Hervey Bay

Police were called to a house in Wondunna following an argument between three guests.

OUR SAY: $8 million revamp exactly what we needed to hear

Maryborough Central on the block of Alice, Richmond, Bazaar and Albert Sts, is receiving a major refurbishment.Photo Boni Holmes / Maryborough Herald

This is exactly what Maryborough needs.

Four people killed in region over horror weekend

TRAGIC: Toowoomba man Scott Stallman, with wife Monique, was one of four killed in our region at the weekend.

Police warn to take care on the road in the lead up to Christmas

Smashed by supercell on Bruce Hwy: DASHCAM FOOTAGE

Large hailstones and damaging winds cause traffic chaos

Local Partners

GALLERY: Remembering boy who lost battle with brain cancer

December 3 would have been Cooper Christensen's eighth birthday.

Revisit the murder of a Hervey Bay politician 100 years ago

Murder victim Albert Whitford.

It was a crime that shocked the public.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

A New Zealand woman has made a last-ditch effort to help a struggling bakery post-quake, reaching out to Ellen DeGeneres for help.

Seacrest: Things are "going better" for Kim and Kanye

Ryan Seacrest says things are "going better now" for Kanye West

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

Jonah Hill was involved in a car crash on Saturday

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

Katie Holmes

KATIE Holmes as made her directorial debut

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar winner settling down with new partner

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW...

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 $394,000

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

SUPERB CENTRAL LOCATION

12 Clarke Street, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in ... $225,000

An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in central Pialba. With all town services available this 826m2 (approx) allotment features...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Submit an Offer

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tremon, River Heads 4655

House 4 2 Auction

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

INSIDE STORY: Disused pipeline stops hundreds from building

TRAIL OF TEARS: Route of the disused Santos oil pipeline which is stopping hundreds of Ipswich residents from building.

Santos responds but Tully says easements issue must be addressed

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!