OUR SAY: $8 million revamp exactly what we needed to hear

IT'S fair to say that the new announcement from Maryborough Central Shopping Centre is exactly what the Heritage City needed to hear.



This year has been a tough one on many fronts.



Businesses have closed including two major supermarkets at the Alice St shopping centre, and times have been challenging economically across the region.



But the news of the $8 million refurbishment of the shopping centre is very heartening and the promise of new jobs in January is a very welcome way to end the year.



Finding employment is difficult on the Fraser Coast.



But one feels that thanks to the persistence of people like Maryborough Central owner Richard Chen, our region is finally turning a corner and there are good times ahead.



If people continue to invest and welcome new opportunities and employ people, the Fraser Coast will continue to go ahead in leaps and bounds and we all know that this area has a great deal of potential.



It's also great news that a new supermarket will open at Maryborough Central, a different style of grocery store than the ones we are used to.



It's a great way to start the new year.



Bring on 2017.



