33°
News

Shopping centres ban helium balloons

Jamie-Leigh Mason, Quest Newspapers | 22nd Feb 2017 11:53 AM
A chain of Queensland shopping centres has banned the release of helium balloons after a branded balloon was found in a bird's stomach on Fraser Island.
A chain of Queensland shopping centres has banned the release of helium balloons after a branded balloon was found in a bird's stomach on Fraser Island.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CHAIN of Queensland shopping centres has banned helium balloons after the shocking discovery of a branded balloon in the stomach of a dead grey-headed Albatross.

Retail First Pty Ltd, which manages 20 shopping centres across southeast Queensland, has introduced the "no helium balloon policy" due to environmental concerns and the discovery of a Retail First-branded balloon inside the bird, which was found at Fraser Island.

The grey-headed Albatross is listed as endangered in Australia and vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

It comes just a week after a Quest Community News poll found more than 78 per cent of respondents supported a helium balloon ban in Queensland.

Retail First head of marketing Bec Gascoigne said a university necropsy on the dead bird found pieces of plastic and material from two different helium balloons, but it could not be confirmed that the foreign material actually killed the bird.

"Regardless of how this vulnerable bird died, we do not want to be contributing further to the loss of such rare and beautiful creatures," Mrs Gascoigne said.

"It saddens me deeply to hear of these tragedies. The distribution or release of helium balloons is often used for promotional purposes, be it in shopping centres, weddings, school fetes, community events, and we have to start understanding the broader ramifications of this promotional practice."

The ban will include all Retail First shopping centre promotions and extends to include individual retailers in the shopping centres.

The shopping centre group is working to identify alternatives to helium balloons.

Tangalooma EcoMarines congratulated Retail First for the decision to ban helium balloons.

"Hopefully councils, other local business and the community realise the damage that helium balloons can cause, and they too ban the use of helium balloons," an EcoMarines spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman for LendLease, which operates Sunshine Plaza on the Sunshine Coast and shopping centres at Mackay and Cairns, said helium balloons were not allowed in the shopping centres.

"We don't allow the use of helium balloons in our retail centres," she said.

Scentre Group - the owners of Westfield shopping centres - has been contacted for its policies on the use of helium balloons.

Pelican and Seabird Rescue president Hammy Forrest said balloons had "devastating implications" on the environment and supported Retail First ban.

"I wish helium balloons were banned nationwide and worldwide," she said.

Retail First shopping centres are: Arndale Shopping Centre at Springwood, Aspley Hypermarket, Australia Fair and Australia Fair Metro both at Southport, Booval Fair, Brookside Shopping Centre at Mitchelton, Calamvale Central, Cannon Hill Kmart Plaza, Capalaba Park, Fairfield Gardens, Logan Central Plaza, Margate Village, Mt Gravatt Plaza, Peninsula Fair at Kippa-Ring, Redbank Plaza, Stafford City Shopping Centre, Sunnybank Hills Shoppingtown, Sunnybank Plaza, Sunny Park and Toowong Village.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  balloons editors picks retail first pty ltd shopping centres

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Maryborough hay runners heading west to struggling farmers

Maryborough hay runners heading west to struggling farmers

“We’ve been like this for a few months now, they’ve been in drought for nine years." Andrea Hamilton, hay run organiser.

Shopping centres ban helium balloons

A chain of Queensland shopping centres has banned the release of helium balloons after a branded balloon was found in a bird's stomach on Fraser Island.

Helium balloons banned after branded balloon found inside dead bird

WATER RESTRICTIONS: Customers set to be cut off from barrage

Permitted water usage on the Fraser Coast is about to change.

Find out what changes will be made to water usage in the region.

Troops loved care packages during the festive season

RIGHT: Tam Geritz with the help of the Passionate Minds Family Day Care kids pack the first Christmas Care Package with practical items but also threw in some treats for the Australian soldiers overseas during the festival season.

Daycare kids make letters and pictures for soldiers serving overseas

Local Partners

Parents need to raise thousands to get air-con at school

For one Fraser Coast school, it would cost $60,000 to air-condition all classrooms.

Transport train causes heads to turns as it passes CBD

Downer's loco makes its way through Queens Park in Maryborough pulling wagons headed for their holding yards to be worked on.

The wagons loaded on the train were for carrying railway lines.

40 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss in 2017

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

What's On: Cool Country Music Club Open Entertainment Day

Andrew Jones will appear as a special guest.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Novel with lots of heart

Be transported to another world with A Quiet Kind of Thunder

M'boro showcased, farmer faces biggest hurdles on TV

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Maryborough's Sean Hollands showed his partner Susan around town for the homestay episode.

The Heritage City got a special mention.

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

OWNER COMMITTED TO SELL

54 Kookaburra Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

TAP THOSE SHOES TOGETHER THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME EXCEPTIONAL PRESENTATION FAMILY HOME virtually ready to move into. 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home + solar + side...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 $285,000

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 1 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $372,000

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!