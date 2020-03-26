Shopping centres feel the brunt of new restrictions.

THE latest round of coronavirus restrictions has seen shopping centre food courts in Maryborough and Hervey Bay forced to only serve takeaway.

Manger of Maryborough’s Station Square shopping centre, Doug Sanderson said business has been down by at least 70 per cent since the first restrictions were introduced.

Mr Sanderson said shoppers could not sit in the food court, negating its purpose of providing the social aspect to the shopping experience.

He said shoppers were mainly coming in for essential items, such as groceries and medicine.

Mr Sanderson said Maryborough was a strong community and Station Square would remain open to the public as long as possible.

In Hervey Bay, the food court at Stockland has been chained off from shoppers.

A spokesman for Stockland said the “the health and wellbeing of our customers, retailers and employees is our highest priority.”

“Our cafes and food retailers can remain open for takeaway service only, but all food court seating and communal play areas are closed,” the spokesman said.

He also said the centre required customers to adhere to the government’s 1.5 metre social distancing policy.